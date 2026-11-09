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Cardiothoracic surgeon and author Dr Shriram Nene recently took to his Instagram to share how he starts his mornings on a bright note. “My mornings start with a minimum of 10 minutes of natural light. Because what it does is trigger the brain to slow down your melatonin flow and to naturally stimulate your circadian rhythm. There’s lots of different things that happen in a 24-hour cycle which are automatic (sic),” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify if the practice is beneficial, we reached out to Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, who agreed that the morning light plays an important role in telling our body the day has begun. “Our brain has an internal timekeeping system called the circadian rhythm, which regulates several functions, including sleep, hormone release, body temperature and metabolism. Exposure to natural light, particularly in the morning, helps keep this rhythm aligned with the day-night cycle,” said Dr Saraf.
When light enters the eyes, it sends signals to a part of the brain that controls our biological clock. “This helps suppress melatonin, the hormone responsible for making us feel sleepy, and promotes alertness during the day. As evening approaches and light exposure reduces, melatonin production gradually increases, preparing the body for sleep,” mentioned Dr Saraf.
Spending around 10–15 minutes outdoors after waking up can be a useful starting point. “However, the ideal duration depends on factors such as cloud cover, season, and the intensity of natural light. On overcast days or during winter, a longer duration may be needed. Importantly, sitting beside a bright window is not always equivalent to stepping outdoors, as natural outdoor light is generally much stronger,” mentioned Dr Saraf.
The benefits go beyond simply feeling more awake. “Consistent morning light exposure may help improve sleep timing, support a more regular sleep cycle and make it easier to fall asleep at night. It can be particularly useful for people who have irregular sleep schedules or tend to stay indoors for most of the day,” said Dr Saraf.
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That said, sunlight alone cannot compensate for poor sleep habits. “Maintaining consistent waking hours, limiting bright screens late at night and avoiding excessive caffeine in the evening are equally important,” Dr Saraf told indianexpress.com. “Think of morning light as a natural signal to reset your day. It is a simple habit, but its benefits are best seen when practised consistently rather than occasionally,” he added.