Cardiothoracic surgeon and author Dr Shriram Nene recently took to his Instagram to share how he starts his mornings on a bright note. “My mornings start with a minimum of 10 minutes of natural light. Because what it does is trigger the brain to slow down your melatonin flow and to naturally stimulate your circadian rhythm. There’s lots of different things that happen in a 24-hour cycle which are automatic (sic),” he said.

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To verify if the practice is beneficial, we reached out to Dr Amit Saraf, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, who agreed that the morning light plays an important role in telling our body the day has begun. “Our brain has an internal timekeeping system called the circadian rhythm, which regulates several functions, including sleep, hormone release, body temperature and metabolism. Exposure to natural light, particularly in the morning, helps keep this rhythm aligned with the day-night cycle,” said Dr Saraf.