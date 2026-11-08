Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, recently appeared on Mashable India and pointed out how changing lifestyles, carbohydrate-heavy diets, lack of physical activity, and increased screen time are contributing to our country being called the ‘diabetes capital of the world.’

“My father had diabetes, and we were able to reverse it and make him medicine-independent. He was diet-controlled, and that took some rigid protocols, which we created,” he shared with the host, further adding, “Also, going from an agrarian country, where in the past generations we were tilling fields and having a very carbohydrate-rich diet, to going to an industrial country where you have IT centres and people are working there. If you adopt the same diet, and you are not working out, and you are on your devices a lot, then it becomes very difficult.”