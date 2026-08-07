‘Send this to the family group’: Dr Shriram Nene busts 4 monsoon myths

Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, is back on Instagram with health advice that will come in super handy this monsoon. If you are prone to falling as soon as the weather goes humid and puddles start forming on the road, do read. Dr Nene busts 4 common myths that secretly cause people to fall sick, but it’s about time that stopped.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Rain itself does not make you sick, but soaked clothes do.

itself does not make you sick, but soaked clothes do. Street food is safe when it is served hot, but heat does not kill all bacteria.

Mosquitoes only breed in dirty water, but they can breed in any stagnant water.

Vitamin C or Kadha stop you from falling sick. But no supplement guarantees immunity.

“Send this to the family group before the next monsoon forward arrives,” he further mentioned in the caption of his post.