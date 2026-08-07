‘Send this to the family group’: Dr Shriram Nene busts 4 monsoon myths

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Dr Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and husband to Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit, is back on Instagram with health advice that will come in super handy this monsoon. If you are prone to falling as soon as the weather goes humid and puddles start forming on the road, do read. Dr Nene busts 4 common myths that secretly cause people to fall sick, but it’s about time that stopped.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Send this to the family group before the next monsoon forward arrives,” he further mentioned in the caption of his post.
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Dr Preeti Goyal, medical director, vHealth by Aetna, says that the drastic fluctuations in temperature and high humidity during this season makes one susceptible to many viruses causing cold and flu.
“Taking a nutritious diet and immunity-boosting foods during this time, avoiding junk food and consuming plenty of water goes a long way in protecting against viral infections,” she tells indianexpress.com.
“Herbal teas and warm honey water also protect the upper respiratory tract. But they are not the most effective solutions, and adequate sleep and physical exercise are sure shot ways to boost immunity,” she shares.
Like humans, mosquitoes, mites, bacteria, viruses and fungi also love monsoons. Dr Goyal says that monsoon is the favorite breeding season of mosquitoes and mites, which can transmit diseases like dengue, malaria and scrub typhus. “Avoid any stagnation of water in and around your homes and encourage others to be mindful of it, too. In case of a febrile illness, contact your physician immediately,” she points out.
Finally, she mentions that contaminated food and water also become more prevalent during this time, leading to problems like typhoid and hepatitis A. Therefore, she suggests using only filtered or boiled water that is not stored for more than 24 hours.
“Consume freshly-cooked, light meals. Avoid raw vegetables especially the leafy ones, and check all vegetables and fruit for mud, larvae, rot etc., before consuming. Thoroughly wash all farm produce,” she reiterates.