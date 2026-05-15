Dr Madhu Chopra learns secrets to avoid dry mouth in summer: ‘Pink in your mouth…and teeth shine’

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Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra, in a recent interaction with cosmetic and dental artistry expert Dr Neetika Modi, learned about tips to protect a dry mouth in the summer. “Most people think that if they have dry mouth, rinsing would help. Most mouth rinses have alcohol or an astringent, which worsens it. What you can have is lukewarm salt water, which alkalises your mouth,” Dr Modi said.
Dr Modi added that oil pulling is another way. “It is good to sleep after oil pulling at night, which helps avoid open-mouth breathing, and it also helps avoid a dry mouth. The pink in your mouth remains pink, and the teeth shine. You are also working on your facial muscles. It also takes care of the bad bacteria. It is a great thing to do oil pulling.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai, concurred with the tips and mentioned that dry mouth is common in summer due to heat, dehydration, and excessive sweating. But with a few simple habits, you can keep your mouth fresh and comfortable.
This includes drinking enough water throughout the day. “Don’t wait until you feel thirsty; keep sipping small amounts regularly. You can also include fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, and fresh juices to stay hydrated. Avoid too much caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks, as they can make dryness worse,” said Dr Chause, adding that spicy and very salty foods can also reduce moisture in the mouth, so try to eat balanced, light meals.
“Chewing sugar-free gum can help, as it stimulates saliva production. You can also have fruits with high water content, like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges.”
Maintain good oral hygiene. “Brush twice a day and clean your tongue gently. Using an alcohol-free mouthwash can help keep your mouth moist without causing further dryness,” said Dr Chause.
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If you are often outdoors, protect yourself from the heat and avoid direct sunlight for long periods. “Breathing through your nose instead of your mouth can also prevent dryness. If dry mouth continues for a long time or causes discomfort, it’s best to consult a doctor, as it may be linked to medications or other health issues. Staying hydrated and mindful is the key to keeping your mouth healthy in summer.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.