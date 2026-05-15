Dr Madhu Chopra learns secrets to avoid dry mouth in summer: ‘Pink in your mouth…and teeth shine’

Dermatologist Dr Madhu Chopra, in a recent interaction with cosmetic and dental artistry expert Dr Neetika Modi, learned about tips to protect a dry mouth in the summer. “Most people think that if they have dry mouth, rinsing would help. Most mouth rinses have alcohol or an astringent, which worsens it. What you can have is lukewarm salt water, which alkalises your mouth,” Dr Modi said.

Dr Modi added that oil pulling is another way. “It is good to sleep after oil pulling at night, which helps avoid open-mouth breathing, and it also helps avoid a dry mouth. The pink in your mouth remains pink, and the teeth shine. You are also working on your facial muscles. It also takes care of the bad bacteria. It is a great thing to do oil pulling.”