‘We take patients nearly to brink of death…’: Dr Devi Shetty on handling high-pressure surgeries

Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Devi Prasad Shetty — who performed India’s first neonatal open heart surgery on a 21-day-old baby in 1992 — recently revealed how he prepares for surgery and keeps calm during demanding situations.

“As a heart surgeon, I look at myself not as an individual doctor. I look at it as an instrument in the hands of god. I pray to god before I start the operation, and after I finish the operation, I again thank God. Clearly, letting God know that I am just an instrument, you are the entity that will make me happen. And that really compels you to deal with life, because as heart surgeons, we take patients nearly to the brink of death and bring them back. No doctor in the world can ever say that he is in charge. There is tremendous pressure…we are all human beings. When I operate on a 45-year-old man with his young wife and young children standing outside the OT. If something happens to the man, who will take care of the family? So there is pressure, but we don’t want that to affect our performance… because, in the end, we are all artists, and artists should have a very sound mind when they are performing. So the best way is to be spiritual. I am not very religious, but I am very spiritual,” the cardiac surgeon said on Legends with Arnab.