‘We take patients nearly to brink of death…’: Dr Devi Shetty on handling high-pressure surgeries

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Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Devi Prasad Shetty — who performed India’s first neonatal open heart surgery on a 21-day-old baby in 1992 — recently revealed how he prepares for surgery and keeps calm during demanding situations.
“As a heart surgeon, I look at myself not as an individual doctor. I look at it as an instrument in the hands of god. I pray to god before I start the operation, and after I finish the operation, I again thank God. Clearly, letting God know that I am just an instrument, you are the entity that will make me happen. And that really compels you to deal with life, because as heart surgeons, we take patients nearly to the brink of death and bring them back. No doctor in the world can ever say that he is in charge. There is tremendous pressure…we are all human beings. When I operate on a 45-year-old man with his young wife and young children standing outside the OT. If something happens to the man, who will take care of the family? So there is pressure, but we don’t want that to affect our performance… because, in the end, we are all artists, and artists should have a very sound mind when they are performing. So the best way is to be spiritual. I am not very religious, but I am very spiritual,” the cardiac surgeon said on Legends with Arnab.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Dr Ravi Prakash, Senior Consultant-Cardiology, PSRI Hospital, says spirituality can indeed act as a powerful emotional anchor for surgeons facing life-and-death decisions every day.
“Spirituality or prayer can help surgeons manage the intense pressure of life-and-death situations by providing inner calm and mental clarity,” says Dr Prakash. “While surgical success ultimately depends on medical knowledge and skill, a grounded mind allows surgeons to stay focused and composed.”
According to him, high-risk procedures demand much more than technical precision—they require emotional discipline. Practices like prayer, meditation, or mindfulness can help reduce anxiety and prevent mental overload before entering the operating theatre.
“Prayer or mindfulness creates emotional stability, and that improves concentration and decision-making, which are critical during complex procedures,” he explains. “In this sense, spirituality acts as a mental support system that complements professional expertise.”
For heart surgeons, the emotional weight of every case is immense. Behind every patient is a family waiting outside, hoping for good news. Dr Prakash explains that this balance comes from years of rigorous training and repeated exposure to high-pressure situations.
“Heart surgeons learn to separate emotions from action during surgery, focusing entirely on the task at hand,” he says. “At the same time, they remain aware of the human side of their work, which gives them a strong sense of responsibility and purpose.”
He adds that routine, discipline, and mental conditioning become essential tools over time.
“As highlighted by Dr Devi Shetty, surgeons must care deeply but also maintain the right frame of mind to make critical decisions without emotional interference,” says Dr Prakash.
“In high-risk surgeries such as neonatal heart operations, mental calmness is just as important as technical expertise,” says Dr Prakash. “While medical skill provides the ability to perform the procedure, a calm mind ensures that these skills are applied with precision and control.”
He points out that panic, stress, or distraction can affect even the most experienced surgeon.
“Stress can lead to errors. Neonatal surgeries, in particular, require extreme focus because patients are so delicate. A composed mindset helps surgeons think clearly, respond quickly to complications, and maintain steady hands throughout the operation.”
Dr Shetty’s comparison of surgeons to artists reflects a truth often overlooked in medicine—that surgery is not only science, but also instinct, judgment, and mental presence.
“When Dr Devi Shetty refers to surgeons as ‘artists,’ it reflects the idea that surgery is not just technical but also deeply mental and intuitive,” says Dr Prakash.
He explains that a surgeon’s mindset directly shapes outcomes. “A calm and focused mind leads to smoother movements and better judgment, while stress or distraction can increase the risk of mistakes. In critical procedures, even a small lapse can impact outcomes.”