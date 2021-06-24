Double masking: Can you reuse a surgical mask?

June 24, 2021 6:30:39 pm
As per latest guidelines, it is recommended that one does double masking while stepping out for maximum protection from Covid-19. This includes wearing a surgical mask and a tight-fitting cloth mask over it.
But while you can reuse a cloth mask after washing, can you do the same with a surgical mask?
How long can you use a single surgical mask?
As per the centre’s guidelines, a surgical mask should be used only once. It should never be washed.
In the case of double masking, however, you can use a surgical mask up to five times by leaving it in a dry place for seven days after one use. Ideally, give the mask some exposure to sunlight. Only then should you reuse the surgical mask for double masking.
How to dispose of a used mask?
According to the Health Ministry, a used mask should be considered a potentially infected medical waste. It can be disposed of in an identified waste disposal bag or container or by burning or deep burial.
