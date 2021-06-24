Double masking: Can you reuse a surgical mask?

A surgical mask can be used up to five times in case of double masking. (Source: pixabay)

As per latest guidelines, it is recommended that one does double masking while stepping out for maximum protection from Covid-19. This includes wearing a surgical mask and a tight-fitting cloth mask over it.

But while you can reuse a cloth mask after washing, can you do the same with a surgical mask?

How long can you use a single surgical mask?

As per the centre’s guidelines, a surgical mask should be used only once. It should never be washed.

In the case of double masking, however, you can use a surgical mask up to five times by leaving it in a dry place for seven days after one use. Ideally, give the mask some exposure to sunlight. Only then should you reuse the surgical mask for double masking.

Also Read | What type of mask should you wear for better protection? All you need to know

#IndiaFightsCorona: 📍 Pairing 2 masks together ➡️ For double masking: ☑️ Wear a surgical mask, then wear another tight fitting cloth mask over it.

☑️ If you do not have a surgical mask, wear two cotton masks together. ✅ “Surgical masks should never be washed.”#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ivfN00ApAN — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 23, 2021

How to dispose of a used mask?

According to the Health Ministry, a used mask should be considered a potentially infected medical waste. It can be disposed of in an identified waste disposal bag or container or by burning or deep burial.