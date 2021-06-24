scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Double masking: Can you reuse a surgical mask?

A surgical mask should never be washed, as per the centre's guidelines

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 6:30:39 pm
surgical maskA surgical mask can be used up to five times in case of double masking. (Source: pixabay)

As per latest guidelines, it is recommended that one does double masking while stepping out for maximum protection from Covid-19. This includes wearing a surgical mask and a tight-fitting cloth mask over it.

But while you can reuse a cloth mask after washing, can you do the same with a surgical mask?

How long can you use a single surgical mask?

As per the centre’s guidelines, a surgical mask should be used only once. It should never be washed.

In the case of double masking, however, you can use a surgical mask up to five times by leaving it in a dry place for seven days after one use. Ideally, give the mask some exposure to sunlight. Only then should you reuse the surgical mask for double masking.

Also Read |What type of mask should you wear for better protection? All you need to know

How to dispose of a used mask?

According to the Health Ministry, a used mask should be considered a potentially infected medical waste. It can be disposed of in an identified waste disposal bag or container or by burning or deep burial.

