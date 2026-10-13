‘Double diabetes’: What it means, who is at risk and what to watch for

“Double diabetes” may sound like a person has been diagnosed with two different types of diabetes. But the informal term actually refers to something more specific: when a person with type 1 diabetes also develops insulin resistance, a feature commonly associated with type 2 diabetes, explains Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel.

“It means the body needs more insulin to control blood sugar. It is not a separate type of diabetes. The term mainly describes this combination of conditions.” Dr Ullal tells indianexpress.com.

Does it mean having both type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

As the diabetologist explains, a person with double diabetes continues to have type 1 diabetes but may develop significant insulin resistance alongside it. This can make blood sugar harder to control and increase insulin requirements.