Some dos and don’ts to follow after your cataract surgery

Many people around the world undergo cataract surgeries, which entail removing the opacified natural eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens known as an intraocular lens (IOL). According to Dr Neeraj Sanduja, MBBS, MS ophthalmology — ophthalmologist, eye surgeon, ‘phacoemulsification’ is the most common method of cataract surgery.

“Minimal incision cataract surgery (MICS) is a newer stitch-free surgery that aids in a faster and gentler recovery. Nonetheless, cataract surgery necessitates some post-operative precautions,” he says.

The doctor adds that while everyone’s recovery time is different, their doctor will most likely give them specific instructions.

Here are some general can-dos after cataract surgery:

– You can watch television.

– You can be working on your computer.

– You can take a bath, but avoid getting water in your eyes directly. You can bathe only below the chin and wipe your face with a wet towel.

– You could read a book.

– You could go for a walk.

– You should use your eye drops exactly as directed.

– Before applying any eye medications, wash your hands with soap and water.

– Rest for a few days.

– Sleep with your eye shield on and wear sunglasses outside.

– After surgery, have someone drive you home.

– At least 2-3 times per day, clean your eyes with boiled water and clean cotton.

– Remember to consult your eye surgeon immediately if there is any problem.

Dr Sanduja mentions the following as things you must not do after cataract surgery:

* Avoid rubbing your eyes with your hands. It can dislodge stitches if any have been used or impede healing after stitch-free surgery. It can also cause eye infections. If your eye is watery, gently wipe it with a clean tissue or a sterile, moist cotton swab.

* Normal eye washing is not permitted for 10 days.

* Don’t drive until your doctor says so.

* Strenuous activities and heavy lifting should be avoided.

* Avoid deep and straining coughs, sneezing, and straining hard stools for a month if possible. These activities may put strain on your eyes.

* To avoid infection, avoid swimming and hot tubs.

* For at least a month, refrain from wearing eye makeup.

* Do not travel by plane.

* Avoid bending over after surgery.

* Avoid dusty areas to prevent irritants from entering your eyes.

“Increase your intake of fibre-rich foods, green leafy vegetables, and lean protein. Avoid foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates. A healthy diet provides your body with the nutrients it requires during the recovery process,” the doctor concludes.

