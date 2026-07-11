‘Don’t mistake tumour markers for cancer screening’: Oncologist explains why

A Dubai-based longevity clinic recently suggested that people include annual tumour marker tests—such as CEA, CA-125, AFP, CA 19-9 and PSA in their routine health check-ups to detect cancer early.

But do these blood tests actually work as screening tools for healthy adults, or can they sometimes do more harm than good?

According to Dr Saneya Pandrowala, Consultant, GI & HPB Oncosurgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, routine annual tumour marker testing is not recommended for most healthy people and should only be performed in specific clinical situations.

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“For most healthy adults with no symptoms or significant family history, routine annual tumour marker testing is not recommended,” she says.