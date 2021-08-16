Don’t lose weight for love and acceptance, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar regularly shares updates on health, nutrition and fitness. She also ensures to spread body-positive messages through her social media accounts.

Once again, she took to Instagram to remind people that appearance doesn’t make people love or accept you, it is how you treat them that matters.

Posting a video of herself talking about love, acceptance and appearance, she wrote, “If you want to lose weight and get thin to win over people, have their love and acceptance, think about the people you love. You don’t love them because they are perfect in size, shape and weight. You love them because they make you feel perfect. It’s about how you treat people and not how you look.”

“If you’ve been thinking about losing weight and getting thin to win over people, their love and their acceptance, then you must remind yourself of the people you love,” she added.

“Do you love them because they are perfect in their height, weight, shape, size and complexion? Or, do you love them because they make you feel perfect?” she asked.

Underling the importance of love, she concluded, “So much about our life is about how we treat people and how we get treated in return. Love is all we have. Love is all we can give. Love is all we can get.”

