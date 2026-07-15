‘Don’t ignore hearing loss’: Neurosurgeon shares six brain health tips for people over 70

Protecting brain health becomes increasingly important with age, and many experts agree that everyday lifestyle choices can make a meaningful difference. Recently, neurosurgeon Dr Jay Jagannathan shared six practical tips on social media for people in their 70s to help keep their brains healthy: walk and strength train regularly, prioritise sleep, manage blood pressure and blood sugar, keep learning challenging new things, don’t ignore hearing loss, and stay socially connected.

The advice has resonated with older adults and caregivers alike. But how well do these recommendations stand up to scientific scrutiny? According to Dr Bhaskar Shukla, Consultant – Neurology, PSRI Hospital, “These recommendations are consistent with current scientific literature and what experts know about healthy brain ageing. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, evidence shows that lifestyle choices play a major role in protecting cognitive function, even later in life.” Here’s what the science says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Walking and strength training keep the brain and body strong

“Walking and strength training improve blood flow to the brain, support the growth and function of brain cells, improve memory and help reduce inflammation,” explains Dr Shukla.

Exercise also benefits heart health, which directly influences brain health. Since the brain depends on a steady supply of oxygen-rich blood, maintaining cardiovascular fitness helps preserve cognitive function over time.

Sleep is when the brain performs essential maintenance

Getting enough quality sleep is about much more than feeling rested. “During sleep, the brain consolidates memories and clears away waste products that may contribute to neurodegenerative diseases,” says Dr Shukla.

Poor sleep has been associated with impaired memory, difficulty concentrating and an increased risk of cognitive decline. Prioritising consistent, restorative sleep therefore remains an important pillar of healthy brain ageing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Jagannathan, MD | Michigan Neurosurgery Institute (@jagannathanneurosurgery)

Blood pressure and blood sugar deserve serious attention

“High blood pressure and diabetes can damage the blood vessels that supply the brain, increasing the risk of stroke and vascular dementia,” says Dr Shukla.

Keeping blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol within recommended ranges helps protect both the heart and the brain, reducing the likelihood of long-term cognitive impairment.

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Never stop challenging your brain

According to Dr Shukla, activities such as reading, learning a new language, playing a musical instrument, solving puzzles or acquiring a new skill help build what neurologists call ‘cognitive reserve.’

“Cognitive reserve makes the brain more resilient to age-related changes and may help people better cope with the effects of ageing,” he explains.

Why hearing loss has become a dementia risk factor

Hearing care has emerged as one of the most important—and often overlooked—areas of dementia prevention.

“When hearing declines, the brain has to work harder simply to process sounds,” explains Dr Shukla. “That extra effort may reduce the brain’s capacity for memory and thinking.”

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Untreated hearing loss also increases the likelihood of social withdrawal, reducing opportunities for meaningful conversations and mental stimulation.

“The good news is that hearing loss is often treatable,” says Dr Shukla. “Using hearing aids when recommended can help maintain communication and reduce one of the modifiable risk factors associated with cognitive decline.”

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Social connections help keep the brain active

Dr Shukla says social isolation has been linked with loneliness, depression, chronic stress and reduced mental stimulation—all factors associated with faster cognitive decline.

“Staying connected with friends and family, participating in community activities, volunteering or pursuing hobbies keeps the brain engaged and supports emotional wellbeing,” he says. Although social interaction alone cannot prevent dementia, it forms an important part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.