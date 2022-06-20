Four steps to come out of domestic violence trauma

Over the last few weeks, there has been much talk on domestic violence or intimate partner violence and its resultant trauma courtesy the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case. A single exposure to any kind of abuse or violence can have a significant impact on our physical and mental well-being. So when such abuse takes place in one’s own home environment, and in an ongoing manner, its effects are bound to be a lot more severe. Remember that it is not about anger but about power and control between two people over a relationship.

Every abusive relationship involves an unequal power dynamic, leading the victim to feel helpless. Low mood, anxiety, self-doubt, and a reduced sense of self-worth are commonly experienced. That’s why many of the affected do not report abuse; they fear a hitback. Sometimes they fall prey to their abusers who can woo them back with momentary repentance and then resume the aggressor cycle.

Survivors have to rebuild self-esteem and develop self-love for that first step.

1) Identifying an abusive pattern is the first step – Domestic abuse may not always involve physical assault. It may include other ways to harm, control or scare an individual. Added to that, it often begins insidiously, such that the victims involved may not always be able to recognise such a relational pattern. Recognising the cycle of abuse is in itself the first step.

2) Re-establish connections – It’s not uncommon for a victim of domestic violence to be isolated from friends and family. Building back trust after such experiences can also be a challenge for many. Work towards reconnecting with loved ones. A strong social support system is key to recovery.

3) Reclaim control – While grappling with low self-worth, take small steps to bring back a sense of agency. To get back a sense of control, start by taking decisions in your day-to-day life. Find your sense of purpose and make efforts to work towards your goals. Taking steps that help you feel stronger, more independent and more in control may also be helpful.

4) Seek help – Repeated exposure to abuse or violence can lead individuals to experience complex post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients may feel like they’re reliving the same experiences over and over, by way of having nightmares or flashbacks of violent incidents, feel always on guard or get startled easily. Such conditions impact every aspect of an individual’s life – including their thoughts, mood, sleep, health, day to day activities, work and relationships. In addition, victims may experience overwhelming feelings of shame and difficulties controlling their emotions. When dealing with the impacts of an abusive relationship, remember that help is available. Reach out to a mental health professional to guide you through the process of recovery.

Lakhs of people, women and children in particular, continue to suffer from violence within the confines of their own homes. We, as a society, need to come together to take steps that can support individuals who are still living in such conditions. As we talk about dealing with the effects of domestic violence, providing access to crisis helplines, creating awareness about the signs of abuse, training professionals working in this area and creating the right support structures that can support victims is our collective responsibility. Above all, we have to be non-judgmental.