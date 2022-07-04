Expert shares important dos and don’ts in case of a dog bite

A man in Delhi was recently booked for allegedly attacking three people and striking a pet dog with iron pipe after it barked at him. According to the police, he was walking on the street when a pet dog started barking at him.

During a minor scuffle with the pet owner, he was reportedly bitten by the canine following which he hit the dog with an iron pipe.

#Watch | Barking dog leads to brawl, man hits three residents in #Delhi Read: https://t.co/zYm1ZTIK4L Trigger Warning: Visuals may be distressing to some. Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/iHih8chofw — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) July 4, 2022

According to veterinarian Dr Vinod Sharma, a dog bite can lead to septicaemia, rabies, or even the death of the person. “If you don’t look after the wound properly and don’t take the injections regularly, these things are likely to occur,” he said.

Highlighting the reason complications happen after a dog bites, Dr Sharma said, “In India, the biggest problem is lack of awareness. That’s also why so many people die of rabies. Street dogs are not vaccinated and the vaccines used for treatment are not in a good condition.”

What to do when a dog bites?

“When a dog bites, most people don’t clean it — which leads to complications,” the expert said. Follow these steps to recover faster.

*Clean the area with running water and soap, as much as possible.

*Immediately seek the help of a medical expert.

*After washing, you can also apply betadine or an antiseptic in liquid form.

*Don’t bandage the wound. Let the doctor decide what needs to be done. Only a doctor must judge the severity and depth of the bite.

He highlighted that the place of the bite matters, too. “If it’s on the shoulder, the treatment is different. If it’s below the shoulders, the line of treatment changes.”

