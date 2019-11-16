Does your diet include vegetables? Signs you are not eating many

Vegetables are healthy, but don’t have many takers. For many — children and adults alike — consuming vegetables is an arduous task. And they would rather eat unhealthy than incorporate the wholesome goodness of all kinds of vegetables. But, if you do not eat vegetables, things could go wrong with your overall health. Here are some signs you need to up your nourishment game.

Bruising

Veggies contain everything, from protein and minerals, to vitamins. And if you do not eat them, your body will start showing a deficiency. When it is low on vitamin C, there will be an increased risk of bruising. And, who would want that? If you are seeing one too many bruises on your body, start consuming red bell peppers, kale, broccoli, dark leafy vegetables, to name a few.

Being tired

Being tired is a normal thing. It is your body’s way of telling you to slow down and get some rest. But, if you are tired all the time, chances are, you are lacking the goodness of vegetables. Vitamin B and iron deficiency can cause fatigue. Start eating leafy greens and starchy vegetables like kidney beans, asparagus, lentils, etc.

Low immunity

A slight change of weather and you are coughing and sneezing? This is a classic sign you are not healthy and need veggies to boost your immunity. The nagging cold is a sign your defenses are down. Stock your fridge with products which have vitamin C, like green leafy vegetables.

Foggy memory

Having trouble recalling things and focusing? You have lack of nutrients to blame for this. While occasional forgetfulness is okay, it should not slow you down on a regular basis. And if it is, chances are you need the goodness of vegetables to get you back on track. Have plenty of carrots, broccoli, corn, tomatoes and leafy vegetables.

Muscle cramps

Another classic sign is having muscle cramps, especially when you are trying to exercise outdoors. You can easily get rid of this by having both fruits and vegetables. So, start eating well already.

Getting stressed more often, and then running in circles to be able to deal with it, is also a sign.