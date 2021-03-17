Does eating mangoes lead to weight gain?

Do you like having mangoes? (Source: Pixabay)

Fruits must be enjoyed guilt-free as they are extremely nutritious and a great way to keep hunger pangs at bay in a healthy way. But many people tend to stay away from summer fruits, especially mangoes, fearing weight gain. But should you avoid eating them?

Here’s what a nutritionist says.

According to Pooja Makhija, mangoes have an “impressive nutrition profile with vitamin A, vitamin C, copper and folate. It has just one per cent of fat”.

Other benefits include the breakdown and digestion of protein and fibre, which keeps the digestive tract working efficiently. Dietary fibre helps to lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes.

But does eating a mango everyday make you fat?

“The only way it could make you fat is if you are having it in the form of aamras, milkshakes, juices, ice cream, mango and cream, mango pies every day,” said Makhija.

So, how to ensure optimum nutrition?

*Ensure you are eating your fruit as a standalone snack and not with your large meals.

*Restrict yourself to one mango a day.

*Enjoy this juicy fruit, guilt-free daily

