Should you really begin your day with a glass of warm water?

Many people wake up feeling thirsty and prefer to begin their day with a glass of warm water. Not only does it help quench the thirst, but it is also believed to have numerous health benefits including “promoting weight loss, aiding digestion, and even stimulating the kidney for active filtration”.

This is exactly what Dr Vaishali Shukla, the founder of Vedamrit, shared on Instagram, adding that the “right way to drink warm water is to reduce two cups of water to 1 cup, let it cool down, and then drink.”

“If this isn’t possible to be done empty stomach in the morning, one can boil ½ tsp dry ginger powder or 1-inch dry ginger stick in 2 cups of water and reduce it to half. Drink it between breakfast and lunch. In the morning, one can still continue with regular warm water, without a reduction to half,” she added.

According to Cleveland Clinic, drinking warm water in the morning can help with constipation, because “your gastrointestinal (GI) tract is one big muscle, so the heat of the water relaxes your GI tract a bit to help things like constipation.”

However, Karishma Shah, and integrative nutritionist and Ayurveda expert, said that “there is no difference in the effects of drinking warm water or regular water or cold water. Any temperature water is fine, as long as you drink water after waking up.” she told indianexpress.com.

Agreed Dr Pradeep Rao, director and head of department of urology at Global Hospital, and stressed that the temperature of drinking water does not make much of a difference.

“Drinking water at different temperatures (hot or cold) usually has no effect on the body. That is because, by the time it reaches the stomach lining the temperature has already reached body temperature. But, it can affect the upper respiratory tract; so drinking cold water when you have a bad cold is definitely not a good idea. So, when people say that drinking warm water in the morning helps the body, that is a myth.” he said, adding that while hydration is of utmost importance, drinking too much water can also have a negative effect on the body.

“But, it goes without saying that the body requires more water in summer, especially after a workout session, being in the sun for too long, or excessive sweating. Again, the temperature of the water does not really play a role, what matters is that you keep the body hydrated. Keep that water bottle close, especially in the heat — and you’ll thank yourself later,” he continued.

