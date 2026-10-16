Iron kadhai vs stainless steel vs non-stick: Benefits and safety of different cooking vessels

The vessel used for cooking can influence the nutritional quality and safety of food, although the cooking method, temperature, duration and amount of water used generally have a greater impact on nutrient retention. Choosing the right cookware and following safe cooking practices can help preserve nutrients and minimise potential risks.

But how does different cookware interact with food?

Different cookware materials interact with food in different ways. For instance, cooking in an iron kadhai can increase the iron content of certain foods, particularly when cooking acidic ingredients such as tomatoes, says Dietician Garima Goyal.

“However, the amount of iron transferred varies depending on cooking time, acidity and the condition of the cookware. This may be beneficial for some individuals, but it should not be considered a substitute for appropriate treatment of iron deficiency,” she adds.