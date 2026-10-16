Iron kadhai vs stainless steel vs non-stick: Benefits and safety of different cooking vessels

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The vessel used for cooking can influence the nutritional quality and safety of food, although the cooking method, temperature, duration and amount of water used generally have a greater impact on nutrient retention. Choosing the right cookware and following safe cooking practices can help preserve nutrients and minimise potential risks.
But how does different cookware interact with food?
Different cookware materials interact with food in different ways. For instance, cooking in an iron kadhai can increase the iron content of certain foods, particularly when cooking acidic ingredients such as tomatoes, says Dietician Garima Goyal.
“However, the amount of iron transferred varies depending on cooking time, acidity and the condition of the cookware. This may be beneficial for some individuals, but it should not be considered a substitute for appropriate treatment of iron deficiency,” she adds.
Stainless steel is a practical choice for everyday cooking because it is durable and generally does not react significantly with food under normal cooking conditions, while aluminium cookware can release small amounts of aluminium into food, particularly when cooking acidic or salty dishes for prolonged periods.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Using good-quality, food-grade cookware and avoiding heavily worn or damaged surfaces is advisable,” says Goyal.
Non-stick cookware can also be used safely when it is in good condition and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
“However, overheating an empty non-stick pan should be avoided, as excessive temperatures can damage the coating and release harmful fumes. Scratched or peeling cookware should be replaced,” warns Goyal.
Another important consideration is using traditional clay or ceramic vessels.
But the vessel itself is only one part of the nutritional equation. According to Goyal, “Water-soluble vitamins, particularly vitamin C and some B vitamins, can be lost during prolonged cooking or when cooking water is discarded. Minerals are generally more heat-stable, although they may leach into the cooking liquid. Methods such as steaming, pressure cooking and using minimal water can help preserve certain nutrients.”
Thus, no single cooking vessel can make an otherwise unhealthy diet nutritious, and Goyal says that it is important to choose food-grade, well-maintained cookware, avoid excessive heat and adopt appropriate cooking techniques are more important than following cookware trends.
The goal should be to maximise nutrient retention, minimise unwanted chemical exposure and maintain a balanced, varied diet.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.