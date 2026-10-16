Iron kadhai vs stainless steel vs non-stick: Benefits and safety of different cooking vessels

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

From iron kadhais and stainless steel pots to aluminium and non-stick pans, cookware can influence food safety and mineral content. Dietitian Garima Goyal explains what to know about choosing and using cooking vessels.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 16, 2026 11:00 PM IST
The cookware used to prepare food can influence its mineral content and safety, depending on the material and cooking conditions.The cookware used to prepare food can influence its mineral content and safety, depending on the material and cooking conditions. (Image Source: Pexels)
Make us preferred source on Google

The vessel used for cooking can influence the nutritional quality and safety of food, although the cooking method, temperature, duration and amount of water used generally have a greater impact on nutrient retention. Choosing the right cookware and following safe cooking practices can help preserve nutrients and minimise potential risks.

But how does different cookware interact with food?

Different cookware materials interact with food in different ways. For instance, cooking in an iron kadhai can increase the iron content of certain foods, particularly when cooking acidic ingredients such as tomatoes, says Dietician Garima Goyal.

“However, the amount of iron transferred varies depending on cooking time, acidity and the condition of the cookware. This may be beneficial for some individuals, but it should not be considered a substitute for appropriate treatment of iron deficiency,” she adds.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
ALSO READ | Is it safe to reheat rice more than once?

Stainless steel is a practical choice for everyday cooking because it is durable and generally does not react significantly with food under normal cooking conditions, while aluminium cookware can release small amounts of aluminium into food, particularly when cooking acidic or salty dishes for prolonged periods.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Using good-quality, food-grade cookware and avoiding heavily worn or damaged surfaces is advisable,” says Goyal.

Non-stick cookware can also be used safely when it is in good condition and used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Story continues below this ad

“However, overheating an empty non-stick pan should be avoided, as excessive temperatures can damage the coating and release harmful fumes. Scratched or peeling cookware should be replaced,” warns Goyal.

Iron kadhais, stainless steel pots and non-stick pans interact with food differently, making cookware choice an important consideration for safe cooking. Iron kadhais, stainless steel pots and non-stick pans interact with food differently, making cookware choice an important consideration for safe cooking. (Image Source: Pexels)

Another important consideration is using traditional clay or ceramic vessels.

But the vessel itself is only one part of the nutritional equation. According to Goyal, “Water-soluble vitamins, particularly vitamin C and some B vitamins, can be lost during prolonged cooking or when cooking water is discarded. Minerals are generally more heat-stable, although they may leach into the cooking liquid. Methods such as steaming, pressure cooking and using minimal water can help preserve certain nutrients.”

Thus, no single cooking vessel can make an otherwise unhealthy diet nutritious, and Goyal says that it is important to choose food-grade, well-maintained cookware, avoid excessive heat and adopt appropriate cooking techniques are more important than following cookware trends.

Story continues below this ad

The goal should be to maximise nutrient retention, minimise unwanted chemical exposure and maintain a balanced, varied diet.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments