Doctors successfully treat 142kg woman diagnosed with endometrial cancer

A 58-year-old woman diagnosed with endometrial cancer, weighing 142 kg, was recently treated at a Delhi hospital and finally saved.

According to a press release, she was admitted to the hospital with complaints of post-menopausal bleeding along with co-morbidities such as obstructive sleep apnea, hypertension with a mood disorder, depression and a mild anxiety disorder. She was investigated with PET-CT which was suggestive of a mass in her uterus as suspicious cancer. She underwent further blood work and anesthesia fitness as a pre-surgery routine.

For the uninitiated, endometrial cancer begins in the lining of the uterus. This is known to be the most common type of cancer in the uterus, according to the American Cancer Society. While the causes behind this type of cancer are not exactly known, the risk factors include obesity and hormone imbalance.

The signs of endometrial cancer are abnormal vaginal bleeding (a change in periods, bleeding between periods or bleeding after menopause), non-bloody vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, weight loss, and feeling a mass (tumour).

The doctors at the hospital decided to go ahead with high-risk surgery. “With her obesity and comorbidities, she was listed as a high-risk patient, but we planned on operating upon her due to high suspicion of malignancy of the tumor which could have spread and been fatal if not surgically removed in time. We removed her uterus and ovaries along with the fallopian tubes. Under a highly skilled and able medical team, her surgery was successful and uneventful to the relief of the patient and her extremely anxious family,” Dr Kanika Batra Modi, Consultant, Gynaecologic Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said in a statement.

“Post-surgery, it was revealed that the frozen section of her uterus was suggestive of atypical endometrial hyperplasia which in layman terms means an enlarged tissue of organ due to an increased cell-reproduction rate, which occurs in the initial stages of cancer development. Her final biopsy report revealed complex atypical hyperplasia (a precancerous condition) with a small focus of well-differentiated adenocarcinoma.”

“Post-operative care is critical in such patients with co-morbidities and our team of multi-disciplinary specialists took special care of all the necessary parameters for an uneventful and complete recovery. Some minor issues reported in the post-operative period in wound healing and a urinary tract infection which we managed conservatively. She was kept under observation in the ICU for two days and thereafter under medical care in the ward for four days before being discharged,” she added.

It was decided to keep the patient in follow-up every three months to monitor any untoward development needing medical attention. As per the release, the woman is currently leading a normal life just like her pre-diagnosis times, happy that she could get rid of a deadly disease even before she knew she was suffering from the condition.