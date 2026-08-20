Doctors warns against ‘most dangerous carbohydrate’: ‘Can raise blood sugar from 200 to 250 mg/dL’

Carbohydrates are often blamed for a host of health problems, with foods such as sugar, bread and rice frequently singled out as dietary villains. However, the bigger concern may not be traditional carbohydrate-rich foods themselves, but the highly processed starches hidden in many packaged products. These ingredients are widely used by the food industry to improve texture, shelf life and consistency, yet many consumers may not realise how often they appear on ingredient lists or what their metabolic effects could be.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In a recent Instagram video, orthopaedic and sports surgeon Dr Obaidur Rahman of Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital challenged common beliefs about carbohydrates, warning people against what he described as “the most dangerous carbohydrate”. According to him, industrial starches — not everyday foods like bread or rice — deserve greater scrutiny. He said, “This is such a substance that can raise your blood sugar level from 200 to 250 mg per dL in a matter of a few hours.” He further claimed that repeated consumption can contribute to frequent glucose spikes, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, poor gut health and joint inflammation. Dr Rahman explained that industrial carbohydrates are extracted from sources such as corn, potatoes and wheat before being modified in factories and added to packaged foods as sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and fillers.

Common examples include maltodextrin, corn starch, high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), dextrose, corn syrup solids, modified food starch, glucose syrup, polydextrose and sugar alcohols such as sorbitol and xylitol. He also noted that these ingredients are inexpensive and widely used in products such as sauces, chips, bakery items and instant mixes. But how accurate are these claims, and should consumers be more concerned about industrial starches than traditional carbohydrate-rich foods? We asked an expert to explain.

Are industrial starches different from natural starches?

Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Yes, many industrial starches such as maltodextrin and glucose syrup are digested faster than the starch in whole foods, so they can produce a higher and quicker blood glucose response per gram. That said, not all ‘industrial starches’ behave the same; some modified or resistant starches are designed to digest more slowly and may blunt post-meal glucose rise.”

So it is not scientifically accurate to call them the “most dangerous carbohydrate” in general. “Their impact depends on portion size, frequency, and the overall food matrix, especially whether the food also contains fibre, protein, and fat,” explains Dr Vaishya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obaidur Rahman (@drobaid_rahman)

What does the evidence actually say?

Dr Vaishya states that the evidence is strongest that diets high in ultra-processed foods are linked with weight gain, poorer cardiometabolic health, and higher inflammation risk, but these are diet-pattern effects rather than proof that one starch additive alone causes disease.

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Rapidly digestible starches can contribute to glucose spikes and repeated insulin demand, particularly in people with diabetes or prediabetes, but the exact rise varies by dose, meal composition, and baseline glucose control. Dr Vaishya says, “Claims about fatty liver, gut dysfunction, and joint inflammation are biologically plausible and partly supported in broader ultra-processed food research, but direct evidence specific to “industrial starch” remains limited and context-dependent.”

How can you identify and limit these ingredients?

On labels, Dr Vaishya recommeds to look for maltodextrin, modified food starch, modified corn starch, glucose syrup, corn syrup solids, dextrin, and starches listed with a source such as corn or tapioca.

“Practical steps include choosing fewer packaged foods, checking ingredient lists, and favouring minimally processed carbohydrates like whole grains, beans, fruit, vegetables, and plain dairy. It helps to reduce ultra-processed snacks, instant mixes, sauces, and “protein” products that often hide these additives. The goal is not to avoid all carbohydrates, but to replace refined, additive-heavy foods with high-fibre, nutrient-dense staples,” concludes Dr Vaishya.