‘Women who wear…’: Gynaecologist shares X-ray after surprising discovery of a piece of jewellery lodged in lung

Here's what you should be careful about (Photo: AI Generated)

Gynaecologist Dr Priya S P Patil took to her Instagram recently to show a chest x-ray of a woman who came for surgery as the ‘back of her nose pin’ got lodged in her lung. She mentioned, “Women who wear nose pins, be careful”. “Let me show you something unusual. A chest X-ray of a woman who had come to us for surgery. It is the back of her nose pin that got loose, and she inhaled it. It has gone and lodged in her lung,” she said in the video.

In the caption, she added: “A surprising discovery — the back of a nose pin found lodged deep in the lung, yet causing no current symptoms! While the patient is asymptomatic, such foreign bodies can pose serious risks over time — including infection, airway obstruction, or inflammation. A reminder that even small objects can silently travel and settle in unexpected places. Stay alert, especially with small accessories around kids or while sleeping.”