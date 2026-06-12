Doctor warns ‘South Asians with fatty liver are making these 3 mistakes daily’; we verify

Late night eating keeps insulin levels elevated at a time when the body is biologically programmed to rest and repair. (Source: AI Generated)

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is increasingly being diagnosed among South Asians. The condition, marked by excess fat accumulation in the liver, is closely linked to insulin resistance, blood sugar dysregulation, and lifestyle habits that quietly strain metabolic health over time. Dr Tanisha Shekdar, who works with such patients, says the patterns she sees are strikingly repetitive. In an Instagram post, she pointed out that the lifestyle behaviours of people who are “metabolically stuck” tend to look the same, regardless of age or gender. She captioned the video, “South Asians with fatty liver are making these 3 mistakes daily.”

One of the most common issues, according to Dr Tanisha, is “late-night eating.” She explained that late-night snacking, snacking after bedtime, eating close to dinner time, and never giving insulin a true break are major contributors to fatty liver disease in South Asian people. Another frequent mistake is starting the day with a “breakfast that isn’t protein anchored — coffee, something light, mostly carbs.”