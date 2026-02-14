‘That little bump could be five different things’: Doctor reacts to growing trend of cutting and burning off moles at home, says it is ‘absolutely dangerous’; dermatologist verifies

Using razors or home hacks to remove moles can cause severe bleeding, infection, scarring, and even delay skin cancer diagnosis, doctors warn.

By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 02:00 AM IST
Why cutting a mole at home can be dangerousWhy cutting a mole at home can be dangerous (Source: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

With DIY health hacks flooding social media, it has become increasingly common for people to address skin concerns on their own, sometimes quite literally. From using razors to burning or cutting off skin growths at home, many assume that removing a mole is a quick fix that saves time, money, and a visit to the dermatologist. Dr Mahyar Maddahali, a physician specialising in aesthetic medicine and vascular and endovascular surgery, in an Instagram video called out this disturbing habit, cautioning people against “playing dermatologist at home.” He mentioned, “If there is something growing on your skin and you think you can grab a razor and become a dermatologist, I’m sorry, but that’s absolutely dangerous.”

One of the biggest dangers, Dr Maddahali explains, is misidentification. What appears to be a harmless mole could be something entirely different, ranging from non-cancerous conditions such as acne, psoriasis, shingles, melasma, cherry angiomas or skin cysts, to far more serious issues like basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or melanoma. He stresses, “Not everything you think is a mole is a mole. That little bump could be five different things, and none of them want you playing DIY surgeon.”

Another lesser-known but potentially frightening risk involves the blood supply. Some skin growths are connected to feeder blood vessels, so cutting them can cause significant, uncontrollable bleeding. Dr Maddahali explains this vividly, saying, “Some of these bumps have feeder blood vessels, meaning you cut it and suddenly your bathroom needs Benoit Blanc to figure it out.”

Infection is another major concern. He warns, “Third problem, infection. Oh yeah, because skin plus open wound plus TikTok advice equals big pharma corporate party. Not to mention, when you traumatise a lesion, it often grows back like a tree. But now it’s angry, distorted, and way harder for an actual dermatologist to diagnose correctly.” He ultimately urges people to avoid shortcuts altogether, concluding, “So don’t cut it, don’t burn it. It is one shortcut that makes things way worse.”

Harmless mole vs. a skin lesion that needs urgent medical evaluation

Dr Swetha Sridhar, medical director, Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Most harmless moles are symmetrical, evenly coloured, and remain stable in size and shape over time. They usually do not cause pain, bleeding, or itching. However, any skin lesion that shows a change should be evaluated by a dermatologist.” 

She adds that warning signs that should never be ignored include rapid increase in size, irregular or blurred borders, multiple or uneven colours, spontaneous bleeding, persistent itching, pain, or ulceration. “A mole that looks different from others on the body, often referred to as the ‘ugly duckling,’ is another important red flag. Sudden appearance of a new mole in adulthood also warrants medical attention, as early detection of malignant changes significantly improves outcomes.”

Why cutting or burning a skin lesion at home makes future diagnosis and treatment more difficult

“Cutting or burning a mole at home can destroy critical tissue architecture that dermatologists rely on for accurate diagnosis,” warns Dr Sridhar, adding that when a lesion is improperly removed, it becomes impossible to assess its depth, margins, or cellular behaviour under a microscope, which are essential to rule out skin cancer. 

Partial removal can also leave malignant cells behind, Dr Sridhar states, allowing the disease to progress silently beneath scar tissue. Additionally, home procedures increase the risk of infection, excessive scarring, uncontrolled bleeding, and delayed healing. In some cases, these actions can worsen the condition and complicate future surgical or medical treatment.

Story continues below this ad

Safest and most effective medical approach to mole removal

Dr Sridhar explains that the safest approach to mole removal is a dermatologist-performed procedure after a thorough clinical and, when needed, dermoscopic evaluation. Depending on the mole, this may involve surgical excision, shave removal, or biopsy under sterile conditions with appropriate anaesthesia. 

“Removal is medically necessary when a mole shows suspicious changes, causes symptoms like bleeding or pain, or interferes with daily function. Cosmetic removal is considered only when a mole is confirmed to be benign, and the patient desires removal for aesthetic reasons,” concludes Dr Sridhar. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
The death of the bad boy trope: How the female gaze is redefining romance in 2026
What women want to see more of in romance
Dizziness and drops: Why fasting isn't safe for all blood pressure patients
blood pressure
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
PHOTOS
tv shows
Must-watch shows for every Bridgerton fan
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Sony State of Play February 2026: every game announced and revealed
The showcase featured brand-new titles, long-awaited sequels, surprise remasters and fresh trailers for some of the industry’s most anticipated games. (Image: Playstation)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement