5 supplements that may help support healthy blood pressure

High blood pressure often develops silently, yet over time it can significantly increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney problems.

In a recent Instagram post, physician Dr Kunal Sood highlighted several supplements that may support healthy blood pressure. According to him, “Supplement Options That May Help Support Healthy Blood Pressure” include “Beetroot powder,” “CoQ10,” “Magnesium,” “Hibiscus tea,” and “Omega-3s.”

Explaining how they may work, he wrote that beetroot provides dietary nitrate that is converted into nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels and “may lower systolic blood pressure, although benefits depend on the product’s nitrate content rather than simply the amount of beetroot powder.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He added that “CoQ10 supports mitochondrial energy production and helps reduce oxidative stress,” with meta-analyses suggesting a modest reduction in systolic blood pressure after “8 to 12 weeks of consistent use.” On magnesium, he noted that it “helps regulate vascular muscle contraction, calcium balance, and endothelial function,” and that benefits appear greatest “in people with hypertension or low magnesium status rather than everyone equally.”

He also pointed to “Unsweetened Hibiscus sabdariffa tea” containing polyphenols that “may support nitric oxide signalling and blood vessel relaxation,” while “EPA and DHA support endothelial function, inflammatory signalling, and vascular health,” with studies showing modest reductions in blood pressure at around “2 to 3 grams of combined EPA and DHA daily,” particularly among people with hypertension.

However, Dr Sood also emphasised an important caveat: “These studies evaluated each supplement separately. Their effects cannot simply be added together, and they should not replace prescribed blood pressure medication.” His post raises important questions about which supplements truly have evidence behind them, who may benefit from them, and how they should be used safely.

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Evidence behind blood pressure supplements Dr CM Nagesh, Founder of Cardea Super Speciality Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “Current evidence suggests that these supplements may offer modest blood pressure benefits in specific situations, but none should be viewed as a substitute for established medical treatment. Beetroot powder has one of the stronger evidence bases because its dietary nitrates improve nitric oxide production, which helps blood vessels relax and may lower blood pressure. Hibiscus tea has also demonstrated modest reductions in blood pressure in several clinical studies, although results vary depending on dosage and preparation.” Magnesium appears to be most beneficial in individuals with inadequate intake or documented deficiency, Dr Nagesh mentions, with only modest reductions seen in the general population. “Omega 3 fatty acids have been associated with small but meaningful reductions in blood pressure, particularly at higher doses and in individuals with hypertension. CoQ10 has shown mixed results, with some studies reporting benefit while others have not demonstrated consistent effects. Overall, beetroot, hibiscus and omega-3 currently have relatively stronger supporting evidence, but lifestyle modification and prescribed medication remain the foundation of blood pressure management.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

Who is most likely to benefit?

The benefits of these supplements are not universal and depend largely on an individual’s nutritional status, underlying health conditions and overall cardiovascular risk profile. Dr Nagesh says that people with magnesium deficiency, diets low in fruits and vegetables, or uncontrolled hypertension despite lifestyle measures may derive greater benefit when deficiencies are appropriately corrected. Similarly, individuals with low dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids may experience greater cardiovascular benefits from supplementation.

However, these supplements are not without risks. Dr Nagesh explains, “Magnesium can accumulate in people with advanced kidney disease, potentially leading to serious complications. Beetroot products may interact with blood pressure medicines and contribute to excessive blood pressure lowering in some individuals. Omega 3 supplements can increase bleeding risk, particularly in people taking blood thinners. Herbal preparations such as hibiscus may also interact with certain medications. Taking supplements without addressing excess salt intake, obesity, physical inactivity, or poor medication adherence is unlikely to produce meaningful improvements in blood pressure control.”

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Safety precautions before taking supplements

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What is the safest approach before taking supplements to help lower blood pressure? A. Stop your prescribed blood pressure medication and replace it with supplements. B. Take several supplements together because more is always better. Story continues below this ad C. Speak to your doctor first, especially if you take medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease or blood thinning, and continue monitoring your blood pressure regularly. D. Buy the cheapest supplement available because all brands are the same. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Dr Nagesh says that supplements should never replace prescribed treatment for high blood pressure. Before starting any supplement, consult your doctor—particularly if you already take medication for blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease or blood thinning. Regular blood pressure monitoring is important because some supplements may lower blood pressure enough to require medication adjustments. Choosing products from reputable manufacturers and maintaining a healthy lifestyle remain the most effective long-term strategy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.