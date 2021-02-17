A doctor’s simple hack for better sleep goes viral

A doctor took to TikTok to share an easy hack for improving sleep. (representational, source: getty images/file)

With a lot of people struggling to get a good night’s sleep, who would not want a simple cure for it? Naturally, a doctor went viral on TikTok for suggesting a simple hack for improving sleep.

Dr Jess Andrade, who goes by the name DoctorJessss, suggested one could wear socks to bed at night. She often wears socks herself when going to bed, and revealed that it has hugely benefitted her sleep routine, reported The Independent.

Explaining the benefits of wearing socks to bed, Dr Andrade was quoted as saying, “Wearing socks makes the feet warm and this opens up the blood vessels that cools the body down.”

She added, “The body being cool tells the brain that it’s time for bed so actually people that wear socks tend to fall asleep faster.”

The doctor clarified that she did not invent the hack but said that it came from research published in the journal Physical Behaviour in 2006, which studied the impact of temperature on sleep quality.

Some TikTok users, however, were not convinced. “I can’t breathe if I wear socks to bed,” one was quoted as saying. Some others, on the other hand, said they could not function without socks.

Have you ever tried this hack?