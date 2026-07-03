Doctor urges shingles vaccine for elderly; expert explains blood sugar link

An internal medicine doctor claimed in an X post that she has been “seeing nearly one case of Shingles every single day since the last week or so”. “Please vaccinate the elderly in your family for this preventable and very debilitating disease. Not only does the severe pain go on for weeks, but it also messes with blood sugars and other parameters,” said Dr Priyanka Navelkar Nadkarni.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To understand the risks for elderly diabetics, we reached out to an expert.