Doctor urges shingles vaccine for elderly; expert explains blood sugar link

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An internal medicine doctor claimed in an X post that she has been “seeing nearly one case of Shingles every single day since the last week or so”. “Please vaccinate the elderly in your family for this preventable and very debilitating disease. Not only does the severe pain go on for weeks, but it also messes with blood sugars and other parameters,” said Dr Priyanka Navelkar Nadkarni.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand the risks for elderly diabetics, we reached out to an expert.
Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said elderly people, especially older adults with diabetes, are at risk because diabetes can weaken the immune system, making it harder to control the dormant varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox. “As people get older, their natural immunity declines, increasing the chances of the virus reactivating as shingles,” said Dr Ghody.
Shingles can be more than just a painful rash, noted Dr Ghody, adding that in individuals with diabetes, it can be more intense, last longer, and lead to complications such as severe nerve pain that may last for months even after the skin rashes heal. “The infection can also affect blood sugar control, creating additional health challenges. In some cases, it can impact the eyes or cause secondary infections,” said Dr Ghody.
Dr Ghody explained that shingles typically starts with burning, tingling, or stabbing pain on one side of the body, followed by groups of fluid-filled blisters. “Some patients may also have fever, fatigue, and increased sensitivity in the affected area. It is crucial to seek medical help early because antiviral treatment works best when started within the first 72 hours of the rash appearing,” Dr Ghody said.
Yes, affirmed Dr Ghody. “Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to lower the risk of getting shingles and its complications. Given the higher vulnerability of older adults with diabetes and the severity of the infection in this group, shingles vaccination should be viewed as an essential preventive health measure.”
I’m seeing nearly one case of Shingles every single day since the last week or so. Please vaccinate the elderly in your family for this preventable and very debilitating disease. Not only does the severe pain go on for weeks but also messes with blood sugars and other parameters
— Dr SareeDon (@DrPyaricetamoI) June 29, 2026
Many people do not realise that a childhood infection like chickenpox can come back decades later as shingles, said Dr Ghody. “Elderly individuals with diabetes should talk to their doctor about shingles vaccination, keep their blood sugar in check, and not ignore unexplained pain or rashes. Prevention and early treatment can greatly reduce the physical discomfort and long-term complications linked to the disease.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.