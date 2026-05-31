Doctor shares habits that may cut HbA1c naturally in 90 days; here’s what you should know

Diabetes specialist Dr Akshat Chadha recently drew attention after sharing a list of lifestyle changes that could help improve blood sugar levels within 90 days. In a social media post, he wrote, “Yes, u can lower ur HbA1c, insulin & blood sugars & that too in 90 days. But it requires improving ur daily habits & shifting to a good lifestyle sustainably.”

He went on to list habits such as post-meal walks, exercise, better food choices, and lifestyle modifications that may support healthier blood sugar levels over time.

The advice resonated with many people struggling with diabetes and insulin resistance, but how much of it is backed by science? According to Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant and Head of Department, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, several of these lifestyle interventions are strongly supported by medical evidence.

“Weight loss, a regular exercise routine, sleep quality improvement, stress reduction, and healthy eating are all backed by strong scientific research to improve control of Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr Pandit. “Walking after eating and limiting processed foods are also supported by research.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What about gut health and vitamin deficiencies?

Dr Pandit explained that while emerging research around gut health is promising, the science is still evolving. “There is new research being done around gut health that appears to have promise, but the research in this field is still developing,” he said.

Similarly, low Vitamin D or Vitamin B12 levels may contribute to overall metabolic health, but they are not considered direct causes of diabetes.

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“There is also a possibility that vitamin deficiencies like low levels of Vitamin D or B12 could be a factor in the development of diabetes; however, they are not regarded as a primary cause of diabetes,” Dr Pandit noted.

Can HbA1c really improve in 90 days?

Dr Pandit said the timeline is medically realistic in many cases, particularly for newly diagnosed individuals or people who are overweight. “It is medically proven to improve HbA1c levels, insulin sensitivity, and blood sugar levels in a 90-day time frame in newly diagnosed and/or overweight individuals who make changes to their lifestyles,” he explained.

He added that HbA1c naturally reflects the body’s average blood sugar over roughly three months, making visible improvements possible within that duration.

“Because HbA1c measures the average blood sugar levels in a three-month time frame, it is possible to see a significant improvement in a person’s average blood sugar levels during this time,” Dr Pandit said.

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However, he cautioned that long-term diabetics or patients with advanced pancreatic damage may still require medication despite making healthier lifestyle changes.

“Someone who has been living with diabetes for an extended period of time and/or has severe damage to their pancreas may need to continue taking medication even with lifestyle changes,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshat Chadha (@dr_akshat)

Why post-meal walks are recommended

“Walking after a meal is one of the most efficient ways to control blood sugar levels because glucose is used by muscles during movement,” he explained.

According to Dr Pandit, research suggests that walking within 10 to 30 minutes after eating may provide the maximum glucose-lowering benefits. “Even a brisk 10 to 15 minute walk after eating can greatly reduce blood glucose spikes,” he said. “Moderate intensity is not the goal; rather, it is a steady amount of movement without exhausting the body.”

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Can exercise work like Metformin?

The comparison between exercise and diabetes medications like metformin often sparks debate online. Dr Pandit acknowledged that lifestyle interventions can sometimes rival medication benefits, but the comparison should not be oversimplified.

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“Lifestyle interventions like regular exercise and weight loss are often as effective as medications and in some cases even outperform them,” he said.

He explained that physical activity improves insulin sensitivity in a way similar to metformin, which helps reduce insulin resistance. “However, a direct comparison can oversimplify diabetes care, as many patients clearly require medications along with lifestyle modification for optimal long-term control,” Dr Pandit emphasised.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.