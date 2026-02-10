‘Your head can weigh up to 60 pounds’: Doctor explains how screen height causes neck pain, headaches, and upper back tightness

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Kunal Sood, a double-board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained that repeatedly looking down at a phone or laptop places a disproportionate load on the cervical spine. “In a neutral position, the human head weighs about 10 to 12 lb. As the neck bends forward to look at a phone or laptop, the effective load on the cervical spine rises sharply. At roughly 45 to 60 degrees of neck flexion, the neck may experience forces equivalent to 40 to 60 lb, a three to five-fold increase compared with neutral posture.”

Over time, this sustained forward head posture can have deeper consequences than momentary stiffness. Dr Sood noted that prolonged strain alters the function of muscles and joints in the neck. “Sustained forward head posture increases strain on the cervical extensor muscles, upper trapezius, and levator scapulae. Over time, this leads to muscle fatigue, trigger points, and altered cervical joint mechanics. These changes are strongly linked to tension-type headaches and cervicogenic headaches, where pain starts in the neck but is felt in the head.” He also noted that prolonged screen use with the head stooping forward is associated with upper back and neck tightness, shoulder discomfort, and reduced cervical range of motion, adding, “Chronic muscle co-contraction and elevated baseline muscle tone can persist even when you are not actively using a device, perpetuating discomfort.”