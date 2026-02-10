‘Your head can weigh up to 60 pounds’: Doctor explains how screen height causes neck pain, headaches, and upper back tightness

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In a recent Instagram post, Dr Kunal Sood, a double-board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained that repeatedly looking down at a phone or laptop places a disproportionate load on the cervical spine. “In a neutral position, the human head weighs about 10 to 12 lb. As the neck bends forward to look at a phone or laptop, the effective load on the cervical spine rises sharply. At roughly 45 to 60 degrees of neck flexion, the neck may experience forces equivalent to 40 to 60 lb, a three to five-fold increase compared with neutral posture.”
Over time, this sustained forward head posture can have deeper consequences than momentary stiffness. Dr Sood noted that prolonged strain alters the function of muscles and joints in the neck. “Sustained forward head posture increases strain on the cervical extensor muscles, upper trapezius, and levator scapulae. Over time, this leads to muscle fatigue, trigger points, and altered cervical joint mechanics. These changes are strongly linked to tension-type headaches and cervicogenic headaches, where pain starts in the neck but is felt in the head.” He also noted that prolonged screen use with the head stooping forward is associated with upper back and neck tightness, shoulder discomfort, and reduced cervical range of motion, adding, “Chronic muscle co-contraction and elevated baseline muscle tone can persist even when you are not actively using a device, perpetuating discomfort.”
Stress can further complicate this picture, but Dr Sood cautions against assuming it is the sole cause. “Stress can increase muscle tension and pain sensitivity, but poor screen height and forward head posture are often the mechanical trigger that starts the pain cycle. Addressing posture reduces the underlying load that stress then worsens.”
Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “When a screen is positioned too low or too high, the head gradually shifts forward from its natural alignment. This forward head posture significantly increases the load on the cervical spine. For every few centimetres the head moves forward, the effective weight borne by the neck muscles and joints multiplies, leading to chronic strain.
Over time, this altered biomechanics results in sustained muscle tightness, joint compression, and reduced blood flow in the neck and upper back. Some individuals develop headaches because tight neck and upper shoulder muscles irritate nerves that refer pain to the head, particularly at the base of the skull. Others experience more localised neck or shoulder pain depending on which muscle groups are overworked, their baseline posture, stress levels, and individual sensitivity of pain pathways.
Dr Nagaraj mentions that posture-related discomfort often follows a predictable pattern. Early signs include neck stiffness on waking, a dull ache that builds up as the workday progresses, or pain that worsens after prolonged screen use and improves with movement or rest. People may notice tenderness at the base of the skull, heaviness in the head, or frequent shoulder tightness with the headache.
People should aim to keep their ears aligned over their shoulders while sitting and avoid prolonged static positions. Dr Nagaraj suggests, “Taking brief posture breaks every 30 to 40 minutes to stand, stretch, or walk is extremely effective. Simple exercises such as chin tucks, gentle neck extensions, and shoulder blade squeezes help strengthen postural muscles and counter forward head posture. Stretching tight chest and upper shoulder muscles is equally important.”
