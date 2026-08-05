Why you should replace your pillow every 1-2 years: ‘As they flatten…’

Most people think carefully about buying the right mattress but rarely give the same attention to their pillow. Yet pillows are used every night for years, often without being cleaned or replaced.

Highlighting this often-overlooked aspect of sleep health, physician Dr Kunal Sood recently shared a post on Instagram explaining why pillows deserve more attention. He wrote, “Your pillow does a lot more than support your head. It slowly collects everything you leave behind while you’re sleeping. Over time, pillows can accumulate sweat, body oil, dead skin cells, and dust mites.” He further explained, “Dust mites feed on dead skin cells, and their waste is a common indoor allergen that can trigger allergy symptoms in some people, especially if you wake up congested or sneeze in the morning.”

Dr Sood also pointed out that hygiene is only part of the story. “Pillows also lose their shape over time. As they flatten, they provide less support for your head and neck, which may contribute to neck stiffness or poor sleep for some people.” He advised, “Washing your pillowcase every week and your pillow every few months can help reduce build-up, and most pillows should be replaced every one to two years, depending on the material and how well they hold their shape.” Summing up, he added, “A clean, supportive pillow isn’t just about comfort; it can also help create a healthier sleep environment.”

While these recommendations are practical, they also raise broader questions about how often pillows really need replacing and whether an ageing pillow can have measurable effects on health.

How old pillows impact your health

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, Consultant Internal Medicine Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “When we think about our pillows, we mostly think about comfort. But biologically speaking, your pillow is a highly active micro-ecosystem. Every night, the average human sheds thousands of dead skin cells, produces body oils, and sweats.

Over time, your pillow absorbs this moisture and organic matter, turning it into the perfect breeding ground for house dust mites — microscopic arthropods that feed on human skin flakes. While dust mites do not bite, they leave behind dead bodies and waste products that act as severe indoor allergens. In a warm, humid environment (like a bed occupied by a sweating human for eight hours), these mites can thrive year-round.”

The health consequences, according to Dr Reddy, are:

Allergies & Respiratory Issues: Inhaling dust mite debris right next to your face can trigger year-round allergies. Symptoms include a chronically stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, coughing, and red, itchy eyes.

Asthma: For asthmatics, an old pillow can be dangerous. Dust mite allergens are one of the most common environmental asthma triggers, leading to chest tightness, wheezing, and nighttime asthma attacks. More alarmingly, studies suggest that prolonged exposure to high levels of dust mite allergens can actually cause the development of asthma in children who previously did not have the condition.

Story continues below this ad

Skin Problems: The accumulation of sebum (body oil), sweat, and bacteria locked inside the pillow’s fabric can clog pores, leading to persistent acne breakouts and exacerbating skin conditions like eczema.

Sleep Quality: It is incredibly difficult to achieve deep, restorative sleep when your airways are inflamed. Nasal congestion and itchy eyes lead to micro-awakenings throughout the night, leaving you feeling exhausted the next day.

The reality of flattened pillows

Quick Quiz Before reading on, see if you can answer this: Which is the clearest sign that your pillow may need replacing? Story continues below this ad A. It feels soft but still supports your neck comfortably throughout the night. B. You often place your hand under the pillow or keep folding and punching it to support your head. C. You sleep comfortably without waking up with neck pain or stiffness. D. The pillow is less than a year old and still holds its shape. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Story continues below this ad Dr Reddy states that a pillow that has lost its loft may no longer keep your neck in a neutral position, forcing muscles to work harder overnight. Common signs include sliding your arm under the pillow for extra support, repeatedly folding or punching it to restore its height, or frequently tossing and turning because you can’t get comfortable. Poor neck support can contribute to morning stiffness, tension headaches, and may even worsen snoring by allowing the head to tilt too far back during sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

The ultimate hygiene and replacement guide

No pillow is meant to last forever. Dr Reddy says that the materials inside “eventually degrade under the repetitive weight of your head and the breakdown caused by moisture.”

When to replace your pillow

Polyester / Synthetic Fiber (1 to 2 years): These pillows contain crimped synthetic fibers that create a springy loft. Over time, these fibers permanently straighten out from compression and washing, leaving you with a dense, flat pad instead of a supportive cushion.

Feather and Down (1 to 3 years): While genuine down clusters are quite resilient, moisture (sweat) is their worst enemy, causing them to permanently mat together if not dried perfectly. For feather pillows, the rigid quills eventually break under the weight of your head and lose their loft.

Story continues below this ad

Memory Foam (2 to 3 years): Foam provides excellent contouring for spinal alignment, but the cellular structure of the foam eventually degrades and breaks down, losing its famous “bounce back” ability.

Natural Latex (3 to 5 years): Latex is highly durable and resists impressions beautifully. However, after several years, it will inevitably begin to soften at the heaviest contact points.

Tips to extend pillow life and improve hygiene

1. Wash pillowcases weekly in hot water: Bedding must be washed in water that is at least 130°F (54°C) once a week. This is the thermal threshold required to effectively kill dust mites.

2. Use allergen-impermeable covers: Do not rely on just a standard pillowcase. Purchase zippered, dust-proof pillow protectors made of tightly woven materials. These seal the pillow, creating a physical barrier that prevents sweat from entering and dust mites from taking up residence.

Story continues below this ad

3. Control room humidity: House dust mites struggle to survive when the relative humidity is below 50%. Running a dehumidifier or air conditioner in your bedroom makes it an incredibly hostile environment for these allergens.

4. Wash the pillow itself: Check the care labels. Many pillows (like down and some polyesters) can be machine washed every 3 to 6 months. Just ensure they are thoroughly machine-dried on moderate heat (using dryer balls to break up clumps) to prevent the interior from molding.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.