Surgeon debunks 4 common cancer myths: ‘Stop the sugar consumption’

Despite growing awareness about cancer, misinformation surrounding the disease continues to circulate widely, particularly on social media. In a recent Instagram video, cancer surgeon Dr Jayesh Sharma addressed several common misconceptions that he frequently encounters in clinical practice. On the myth that “Cancer spreads from biopsy,” he said, “Cancer does not spread from biopsy.”

Addressing another widespread misconception, he said, “Cancer is a disease of touch. If you separate a cancer patient, if you separate their utensils, if you don’t let them meet their children, then it is heartbreaking… It does not spread from touch… I live among cancer patients. By now, there would have been 50-60 cancers (sic).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Sharma also challenged dietary myths, saying, “Stop the sugar consumption of cancer patients. This is actually new and a myth created by social media. Cancer patients can also take the same amount of sugar as anyone else.” Speaking about advanced cancer, he added, “Stage 4 means the end of life. There is no need for any treatment. It is not necessary that we cannot live for many years in stage 4. But as long as we live, there is a need for treatment to control our symptoms. That treatment can be to control the symptoms by reducing the number of cancers or to manage the symptoms directly.”

He concluded with a reminder: “Anyway, one day, your, my, and everyone’s end will come. At that time, whether there are cancer cells in our body or not is not important. How we lived our life is important.”

The truth behind common cancer myths

Dr Deepak Jha, Chief, Breast Surgery & Sr. Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Artemis Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Scientific evidence shows that biopsies do not cause the spread of cancer in almost every case. Modern biopsy techniques are safe, well planned in advance, and needed to confirm the diagnosis and plan appropriate treatment. Cancer cannot be spread by touching, hugging, eating together, sharing utensils and living with someone who has cancer. These myths survive because of fear, misinformation, and stories without scientific proof. Proper awareness helps patients to seek timely diagnosis, to avoid unnecessary anxiety and to get appropriate medical care without delay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayesh Sharma (@drjayeshsharma)

Should cancer patients avoid sugar?

“Cancer cells get energy from glucose. So do all the healthy cells in the body,” stresses Dr Jha, adding that you don’t need to starve cancer of sugar because the body naturally regulates blood sugar levels.

Strict sugar restriction can lead to lower calorie intake and weakness, weight loss and poor nutrition during treatment. To stay strong, Dr Jha suggests, recover well and tolerate treatment better, patients need to eat a balanced diet with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats, limiting sugary drinks and processed sweets.

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Living with stage 4 cancer today

Stage 4 cancer does not always mean there is no hope for treatment. Dr Jha says that through targeted therapy, immunotherapy, precision medicine, chemotherapy, radiation and supportive care, many patients are living longer and with a better quality of life.

“Treatment goals may include slowing the growth of cancer, controlling symptoms, reducing pain and helping patients be active longer. Some advanced cancers can be treated as chronic diseases. Patients and caregivers should have open discussions of realistic expectations with their healthcare team and focus on informed, individualised treatment decisions,” concludes Dr Jha.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.