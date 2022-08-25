Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

To keep their blood glucose levels in check, diabetics are often advised to restrict the consumption of some foods, increase the intake of some others, maintain a sleep routine, and also exercise regularly, as not doing so can adversely affect their health. But, did you know that menopause can also affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

We asked an expert to understand more about how and in what ways are the two connected.

Know the basics

Blood sugar, or blood glucose level, is the concentration of glucose in the blood. While glucose is an important fuel for the body, an increase in its concentration is considered to be unhealthy. Notably, menopause — which begins after the age of 45 and lasts until 55 — is a period during which a woman stops getting her menstrual cycle.

“There is evidence that with age hormonal shifts from menopause may play a major role,” said Dr (Mr) Kiran Rukadikar, bariatric physician and obesity consultant, and founder of DietQueen App. “Blood sugar can reach problematic levels during and after menopause, and if you are diabetic, the chances of fluctuations are very high. But the good part is that you can always control it with just lifestyle changes,” he added.

Diabetes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar) which, over time, leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

What causes it?

“Many of the challenges with menopause are due to a decrease in a group of hormones called estrogen that play a role in the sexual and reproductive health of women. Before menopause, the ovaries produce most of the estrogen found in the body, which stops after menopause. Similarly, progesterone (hormone released by ovaries) levels also drop after menopause. Meanwhile, insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas, which helps the body use glucose for energy. These hormones affect the way insulin works in the body with estrogen helping to optimise it,” noted Dr Rukadikar.

Typically, premenopausal women have increased insulin sensitivity (meaning their bodies use insulin effectively). Compared to these age-matched men, premenopausal women also have a reduced incidence of type 2 diabetes. “However, after menopause, this advantage disappears due in part to the reduction of estrogen in the body. Reduced estrogen levels can lead to insulin resistance, which is when your body does not respond to insulin well and the blood sugar increases,” he said.

What does it lead to?

These hormonal shifts, especially during menopause, play a big part in women gaining weight. “Pre-menopausal women often gain weight around the thighs and buttocks in the form of subcutaneous fat. But during and after menopause, women tend to gain weight around the abdominal area. This fat is known as visceral fat, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Once you understand the cause of such changes during menopause, managing blood sugar during and after menopause is very much possible by making a few changes, the expert said.

What can help?

Diet

Your primary focus should be on taking all the macro, micronutrients, and good fibre, with less than adequate calories. Consult your dietician and design your diet accordingly.

Walking

Walking for 60-90 minutes a day will help with losing weight and regulating blood sugar. When you exercise, your muscles will use sugar in your body, helping to lower glucose levels.

Weight management

The menopause transition, as well as the early postmenopausal period, is associated with an increase in total and central obesity. Increased visceral fat is associated with insulin resistance, and this preferential storage of abdominal fat may contribute to cardiovascular disease and diabetes in postmenopausal women. Reducing abdominal fat, and total fat will definitely help you in reducing your sugars.

Controlling stress

When you are stressed, your body releases hormones such as cortisol, epinephrine, and glucagon, which can increase insulin resistance. Meditation, exercise, sleep, and relaxation are very important to control stress, and for a variety of health issues, blood sugar is no exception.

