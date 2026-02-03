Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price

Oral hygiene may feel like a small daily habit, but skipping it could have consequences that go beyond cavities. Content creator Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, recently shared on Instagram that not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health.

Reacting to a content creator’s claim that “If you don’t brush your teeth before sleep, you are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr Sood agreed, emphasising that oral hygiene is essential and has protective benefits for cardiovascular health.

He warned, “If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than risking cavities.” Citing a 2023 study, he added that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure, highlighting the importance of brushing at the right times.