Don’t brush before bed? Your heart might pay the price

Oral hygiene may feel like a small daily habit, but skipping it could have consequences that go beyond cavities. Content creator Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, recently shared on Instagram that not brushing before bed could seriously affect heart health.
Reacting to a content creator’s claim that “If you don’t brush your teeth before sleep, you are at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr Sood agreed, emphasising that oral hygiene is essential and has protective benefits for cardiovascular health.
He warned, “If you skip brushing your teeth at night, you might be doing more than risking cavities.” Citing a 2023 study, he added that poor oral hygiene is linked to a higher risk of heart disease and heart failure, highlighting the importance of brushing at the right times.
Dr Sood explained, “The theory is that bacteria from your mouth enter your bloodstream, triggering inflammation that affects your heart over time.” He also clarified that while the link is significant, skipping brushing does not directly cause heart disease, but poor oral hygiene is one of many risk factors that may contribute to cardiovascular problems.
According to Dr Sood, people who brush more often tend to have healthier hearts. “In fact, brushing at least three times a day and getting regular dental cleanings are linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It also lowers the incidence of dental issues like gum disease, missing teeth. Oral hygiene is one of the ‘easiest’ ways to support heart health,” he said.
Dr Jagadish Hiremath, public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “When we skip brushing at night, plaque and bacteria accumulate in the mouth. These bacteria release toxins that can enter the bloodstream and trigger a systemic inflammatory response.
Over time, he adds that chronic inflammation can affect the lining of blood vessels, contributing to the buildup of arterial plaque and increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems. While not everyone with poor oral hygiene will develop heart disease, maintaining oral hygiene is an important way to reduce inflammation and support overall heart health.
According to Dr Hiremath, individuals can assess their heart health by considering factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, family history, and lifestyle habits like diet, exercise, and smoking. Oral care fits into this picture by preventing gum disease and reducing inflammation.
“Regular brushing, flossing, and dental checkups complement a heart-healthy routine by lowering one of the contributing risk factors for cardiovascular issues. Seeing a dentist for routine cleanings and addressing early signs of gum problems can help maintain both oral and heart health,” he explains.
For busy individuals, Dr Hiremath asserts that consistency is key. Brushing for two minutes at least twice a day and adding a quick brush after lunch can help. Flossing or using interdental brushes before bed removes plaque that a toothbrush may miss.
“Keeping a travel toothbrush and toothpaste at work or in a bag ensures oral hygiene is not skipped. Regular dental checkups every six months help catch issues early and maintain long-term oral health without adding a heavy burden to a busy schedule,” he concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
