Do you think you are suffering from ‘lazy bowel syndrome’? Find out

Bowel issues are no laughing matter. Across the world, many people encounter bowel-related problems on a regular basis that, sometimes, also turn out to be serious. As such, it is important to know what is going on with your gut health and the digestive system at all times. A fairly lesser-known issue is the lazy bowel syndrome, also known as slow gut and sluggish bowel. The symptoms include constipation and painful bowel movements. Here is what you need to know about it.

How is it caused?

When you eat something, the nervous systems tells the digestive system to initiate a series of actions. This is what happens to a healthy body, that digests and stores food, and excretes waste. The muscles in the digestive system move in a certain way, following a certain motion. When this motion is blocked or is slower than it should be, the waste does not move forward. Experts say that these muscles can get weak and less effective because of restricted eating patterns, eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), excessive use of laxatives, among other things.

The treatment

You must check with your doctor first, who can prepare a course of action based on your medical history and current condition. Normally, they insist you make some dietary changes and include foods that are rich in natural fiber. Fiber can make your digestion normal, as such have a lot of cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, almonds, flax seeds, apples and bananas. Limiting dairy and other such foods that are difficult to digest can help, too.

While artificial laxatives can worsen the condition, natural laxatives like three to four cups of green tea can give you much relief.

You must also exercise a lot and stay as physically active as possible. You can also try to alter your bathroom behaviour by changing your posture during the bowel movement. You can also try going desi and squat a bit.

Remember not to self medicate, as only your doctor can accurately diagnose your condition and offer some insight. Also remember to book an appointment on urgency basis if you notice blood in your stool, experience severe rectal pain even when you are not passing stool, diarrhea and/or constipation that lasts for more than two weeks.

