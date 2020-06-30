Do you love jamun? Here’s why you must love its seeds, too

Jamun is rich is fiber, so in addition to eating it, you can also consume the seeds, which can help with weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Jamun is rich is fiber, so in addition to eating it, you can also consume the seeds, which can help with weight loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The jamun fruit is everyone’s favourite. The succulent and delicious black-coloured fruit, with a pink interior is known to be packed with many nutrients that can give a big boost to your immune system. But while people readily eat the fruit, they discard the seeds. But it is believed the seeds are equally beneficial. If you want to know exactly how it can help you and keep you in the pink of health, here is what you need to know.

The seeds must be used in the powder form. So you can crush and grind them before you begin the consumption.

* It is believed the seeds can benefit diabetics greatly. Jamuns are anyway known to regulate blood sugar levels. The seeds are said to reduce the rate at which the sugar is released in our bloodstreams. Additionally, it can also increase the production of insulin.

ALSO READ | Know your haldi and how to get its benefits

* As mentioned, it is good for immunity. The seeds have flavonoids and phenolic compounds which can protect the body against free radicals.

* Jamun is rich is fiber, so in addition to eating it, you can also consume the seeds, which can help with weight loss. It can keep your digestive system strong, thereby making digestion proper, and flushing out harmful toxins from the body. If you are looking to keep your weight in check, jamuns are a must.

* It is also believed that jamuns are excellent for maintaining the blood pressure levels. Those who are suffering from the problem of hypertension, can use the seed extracts, and enjoy the goodness of the antioxidants and the flavonoids.

ALSO READ | Watermelon seeds are edible and healthy; here’s how to eat them

How to consume the seeds

As mentioned before, the best way to consume the seeds is in powder form, because you cannot take them as whole. You can add the powder to smoothies to enhace the taste, or even have it with water. But, it is best if you consult your doctor/dietician first, who may be able to better guide you by keeping in mind your medical history and any other current biological problems.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd