Do you feel mentally exhausted? Try doing these simple things

It is normal to feel mentally exhausted right now. For more than a year, we have been constantly bombarded with pandemic-related information. And even though we have been working from home, it has led to some anxiety and a lot of stress.

When a person feels mentally exhausted, they may feel emotionally drained, have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, and also experience extreme physical fatigue, says Deeksha GC, an emotional well-being and mental health coach.

“Any kind of mental stress can lead to physical discomfort as well. This state of mind is called mental exhaustion. Where you feel tired and overworked all the time. There are several causes that lead to such a state of burnout: exposure to long-term stress, unresolved issues in love life, long working hours, or financial pressure. Health-related anxiety, such as prolonged illness can also cause mental exhaustion. A tragic event in the family such as a death or divorce can also trigger burnout,” she says.

The symptoms

Each person is different, and hence, the symptoms are different, too. A major change in appetite, irrational anger, and constant irritability are some of them, Deeksha says.

What can a person do to feel better?

The mental health coach shares some simple tips:

* Make small lifestyle changes. Get an ample amount of sleep, which is healthy for both body and mind.

* Other relaxing techniques include listening to music, cooking, gardening, or painting. Exploring your inner self can also be one of the best ways to feel more relaxed and calmer.

* Pen down your feelings, go for a walk in nature, go for a trip, start painting, try solo travelling, start reading.

* Keeping yourself physically fit also helps in achieving a calm state of mind. With Pranayama, yoga, and meditation, you can achieve mindfulness and also have a healthier body.

“We control our brain, and not the other way around. How you feel is up to you. You just have to recognise your triggers and learn to manage them. Remember, happiness and peace are a state of mind and can be achieved through consistent and honest efforts.

“It is also important to know it is okay not to feel okay. You don’t have to struggle all the time. Give yourself, your mind, and your body a break,” she concludes.

