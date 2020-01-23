Do away with these habits if you want to stay healthy

Life can test you at times, but it is important to find humour in everyday situations. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Life can test you at times, but it is important to find humour in everyday situations. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to health, you have to take into consideration every aspect of your being. Eating healthy, sleeping on time and getting enough hours, and exercising every day, are basic for good health. But, apart from these, there are many other things that you can do to stay healthy. For starters, you can do away with some strange habits that, unbeknownst to you, are doing great harm to your body. Listed below are some of them. Read on.

Not laughing enough

Laughter is the best medicine, remember? Yes, life can test you at times, but it is important to find humour in everyday situations. Studies have shown that laughing is good for the health of the heart. It also keeps the lungs and muscles in good shape by enhancing the intake of oxygen. It is also known to keep your overall immunity strong. So, the next time you find yourself in an awkward situation, laugh it out.

Self-diagnosing on internet

There is a sea of information out there and you are floating in it. But, it does not mean you have to turn towards the internet for everything. For instance, do not let your internet guide your decisions when it comes to health. Self-diagnosis is extremely dangerous, say experts. It is advisable to go and consult a doctor when you feel under the weather.

Not getting your eyes checked

When it comes to your eyes, you must get a check-up done annually. Only a trained expert, or an ophthalmologist will be able to spot early signs of potential eye problems. By skipping these exams, you may be putting your eye health at risk.

Being on your phone just before bedtime can disturb the natural circadian rhythm of the body. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Being on your phone just before bedtime can disturb the natural circadian rhythm of the body. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Staying glued to the desk

If you have a desk job, you must make conscious efforts to get up and move around a bit. Science says that people who work desk jobs have bigger waists, and are more susceptible to heart diseases, as opposed to those who have more active jobs. While you need not change jobs, you can try and squeeze in more walk time.

Checking your phone before bed

Well, this cannot be reiterated enough. Being on your phone just before bedtime can disturb the natural circadian rhythm of the body. This, in turn, can spoil the quality of sleep and lead to insomnia. Science says that with time, serious illnesses like diabetes and cancer, and diseases of the heart can take over your life.

Not giving importance to mental health

For the longest time, mental health was treated as a taboo all across the world. Some people did not even consider it to be a priority. But, this has changed now. More and more people are stepping out and talking about what is plaguing their minds. An even larger group is listening to them and learning. If you are someone who is still feeling hesitant about this topic, know that you are not alone. Understanding what you feel and taking steps to feel differently, is a step in the right direction.

