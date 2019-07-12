Apple Cider Vinegar: Know about its many uses, from treating dandruff to speeding up fat loss

Apple cider vinegar has gained immense popularity in the recent years, owing to its health and other benefits. Although in ancient days it was used by Greek doctors for treating wounds, people today use it for weight loss, improve heart health, and even treat dandruff. The best part about it is that it can be consumed with water, added to food or even popped in the tablet form.

However, since it contains large amounts of acid in it, drinking it straight isn’t recommended. It can also lead to serious health issues if high doses of it is consumed.

Lets take a look at the many benefits of apple cider vinegar:

*Fat burning drink

Apple and cinnamon not only go well together but it is also a fat burning combination that you can use to your advantage. You just need to add teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to speed up the fat burning process.

*Treatment for toe nail fungus

Both apple cider vinegar and white vinegar are considered as effective home remedies to get rid of fungal infections because of its acidic properties. Soak the infected nail in one part vinegar and two parts warm water for up to 20 minutes daily. Rinse off with after.

*Detox drink

It is always a good idea to kick-start your day with some apple cider vinegar as it helps balance the pH of the gut and aids in digestion. Not only that, it also helps in flushing toxins out of the body. Adding a pinch of honey to it enhances the flavour and nutritional benefits of the drink.

*Substitute for alcohol in recipes

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a substitute for alcohol. When you come across a recipe that calls for wine or beer as an ingredient, you can replace it with apple cider vinegar.

*Use it to get healthy and shiny hair

Apples are a rich source of malic acid, which works as an exfoliant to remove the dry skin covering the scalp and get rid of dandruff. Mix a tablespoon of apple juice or apple cider vinegar in a cup of warm water and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse your hair with warm water.