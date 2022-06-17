DIY ‘healthy Coke’ takes over the internet, but is it really beneficial?

Many just can’t do without the almost-addictive flavour of Coke, and consume it as an accompaniment to their meals and standalone, too. However, due to the excessive sugar content, is it considered to be extremely unhealthy and experts advise against drinking it in excess.

As such, a TikTok user recently came up with a recipe for ‘healthy coke’ which she said she learned about from her Pilates trainer. “I am not joking you, it tastes just like a Coke and you’re going to think I’m insane,” said Amanda before mixing in the ingredients.

@chriscolfer Since you love diet coke so much, I’m just wondering, have you seen/tried the “healthy coke” trend? Cocktails with Colfer pt 2? pic.twitter.com/NJiPR2pTU4 — Believe :)(: (@kgleeb) June 9, 2022

To make this beverage, she combined balsamic vinegar, ice, and a sparkling drink. “I swear to god, it tastes like Coke,” she said.

But, is this beverage really healthy for you? Nutritionists disagree.

Mihira A R Khopkar, a sports nutritionist, said, “Enjoy your Coke/diet Coke as is, happily, while being mindful of portion sizes and frequency of consumption. Leave balsamic vinegar or other varieties of vinegar restricted to your salad dressings and/or sautéed veggies. As a drink, they are sure to hurt your teeth.”

Agreed nutritionist Karishma Shah, PhD, integrative health nutritionist and holistic life coach. “This won’t taste like Coke at all. If you really want to drink Coke, just drink it. But having it the way shown in the video is not good for you as it will damage the enamel on your teeth. You will always have to drink it with a straw as drinking a lot of vinegar directly from the bottle/glass can harm your teeth,” she said.

Sharing the right way to consume vinegar, Shah suggested diluting a tablespoon of vinegar in water and having it before your meals. “This will help control insulin levels, reduce inflammation, lead to steadier mood, promote better skin and reduce type 2 diabetes risk,” she said.

Such viral trends, according to Khopkar, come and go and “in no way outperform the results or benefits of a lifestyle program”. “Focusing on quantity and quality of calories, nutrient timing, portion control along with foundation pillars of being consistent, determined and patient will yield long-lasting health improvements,” she said.

