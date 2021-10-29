Diwali 2021: Five easy tips to prevent acidity, bloating and constipation

Diwali is not just the festival of lights; it is also the time to indulge in festive treats, lavish meals, fried foods, desserts and more. This also means there are chances of digestive issues like acidity or constipation. To prevent this, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has suggested some easy tips.

Diwekar mentioned five easy things to do during Diwali to ensure you do not end up suffering from acidity, bloating or constipation. Here’s what she suggested:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

*Start your day with gulkand water. Gulkand is a sweet preserve of rose petals and is known for its cooling and pitta-pacifying properties.

*A 15-minute nap mid-morning.

*Finish your lunch with ½ banana.

Also Read | Three common health problems during the festive season and how to avoid them

*Lie in Supta badha konasana for 2-5 mins in evening. This is also known as the Reclining Bound Angle Pose. This asana stimulates the abdominal organs, heart and improves overall circulation. It also stretches the inner thighs, groin and knees, according to yogajournal.com. Beginners should do this asana under the supervision of an expert.

*Have rice pej or kanji with ghee for dinner. Probiotic kanji helps improve your gut health. Here’s a kanji recipe you can try.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!