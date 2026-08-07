Divyanka Tripathi on breast milk leaking when her baby cries: ‘A lot of facts no one told me’

Breastfeeding is often described as a natural process, but many women say the realities of nursing are rarely discussed openly before childbirth. Along with feeding the baby, mothers may experience unexpected milk leakage, breast engorgement, pain from delayed feeds, and the challenge of balancing breastfeeding with work, household responsibilities, and social obligations.

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, a mother of twin baby boys, recently opened up about these lesser-discussed aspects of breastfeeding in a YouTube vlog. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “I had a different world after breastfeeding. When I started, I realised that my mom, my sister, my friends — there are a lot of facts that no one told me when you are having feeding time.” Describing how her body responds to her baby’s cues, she added, “Baby is crying. Somehow your body knows, ‘This is the time.’ You start leaking. Milk starts leaking. It can get embarrassing.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She also spoke about the practical and physical difficulties that arise when breastfeeding schedules are disrupted. “So you have to be prepared for it. Sometimes we are shooting; there is work. Women are usually doing their homework. They are stuck. If you miss one or two feeds and you didn’t express it —not your wishes—you didn’t express your milk in time—it becomes so painful. Very much. Unbearable type. No one talks about it.”

Highlighting another challenge many mothers face, she said, “Sometimes guests come. It is a good thing. It feels good when people come. They give blessings. When it goes beyond two or three hours, women are hosting with a smile. I also do. But it gets so difficult. How do I tell them, ‘I am in pain?’ That’s why I thought we should talk about it.” Her comments have sparked conversations about the body’s natural breastfeeding reflexes, the importance of timely milk expression and the need for greater awareness of the everyday challenges nursing mothers face.

Why babies can trigger milk leakage

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “Hearing a baby cry, seeing the baby, or even thinking about feeding can activate the brain’s nurturing response. This stimulates the release of oxytocin, the hormone responsible for the milk ejection or let-down reflex. Oxytocin causes the muscles around the milk-producing glands to contract, allowing milk to flow, which may result in leakage even before the baby begins feeding.”

This is a completely normal physiological response, she adds, particularly during the early months of breastfeeding when milk production is still adjusting to the baby’s needs. While many mothers experience this reflex, the intensity varies from person to person, and some may not notice any leakage at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) Story continues below this ad

Risks of delaying feeds or expressing milk

Repeatedly delaying breastfeeding or expressing milk can lead to breast engorgement, where the breasts become overly full, swollen and painful. Dr Sreenivas notes that persistent milk stasis “can increase the risk of blocked milk ducts and, if left untreated, may progress to mastitis, a painful breast infection that can cause fever, redness and flu-like symptoms.”

“Frequent delays can also signal the body to gradually reduce milk production over time. To prevent these complications, mothers should aim to empty their breasts at regular intervals, either by breastfeeding or expressing milk. Carrying a breast pump during work or travel and planning short pumping breaks can help maintain comfort, preserve milk supply and reduce the risk of complications,” notes Dr Sreenivas.

Balancing breastfeeding with daily responsibilities

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What can help mothers balance breastfeeding with work and daily responsibilities? A. Postpone feeding whenever daily responsibilities become busy. Story continues below this ad B. Plan around feeding or expressing sessions, stay hydrated and nourished, and seek practical support from family and employers. C. Avoid expressing milk at work because it may be inconvenient. D. Reduce fluid intake to prevent breast milk leakage. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Dr Sreenivas says that breastfeeding and expressing sessions need to be incorporated into the mother’s daily routine where possible. Staying hydrated and adequately nourished, using supportive nursing bras and breast pads, and arranging flexible breaks or a private space for expressing milk can make the transition easier, particularly when returning to work. Support from family and employers can also reduce the practical and emotional burden. Mothers should feel comfortable prioritising their own breast health and their baby’s nutritional needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.