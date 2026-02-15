Disha Madan shares her well-kept postpartum diet secrets: ‘A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa…’

"I was like, 'I want to have the babies really quick, but I wanted to come back to shape...," she added.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 05:30 AM IST
Disha Madan shares her postpartum secretsDisha Madan shares her postpartum secrets. (Source: Instagram,/@disha.madan)
Make us preferred source on Google

The postpartum period is an exciting yet daunting experience for new mothers. Choosing the right diet can help promote healing and maintain energy during this time. For South Indian actor Disha Madan, postpartum was an exciting phase of life, one she genuinely looked forward to, thanks to the delicious food she got to eat. In a recent conversation, she spilt the beans on everything she ate after giving birth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“My mom was really strict on my diet. I was like, ‘I want to have the babies really quick, but I wanted to come back to shape. So you do everything that you do, I will follow you like a very good student.’ I had a great balanced diet for postpartum, a lot of pepper rasam, and sabaki soppu. These are the things that I used to eat,” she told Curly Tales, adding, “A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa. It’s very yummy. On a general day-to-day basis, you would not eat so much because it is very heating for the body, but I enjoyed my postpartum diet.”

Decoding her diet

According to Dr Anjana Singh, director & HOD, obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, a well-balanced postnatal diet with extra 500 calories, i.e. 1800 to 2200 kcal per day — rich in proteins, vitamins, calcium and fluids, low-fat dairy products, veggies, fruits and high-fibre carbohydrates, and galactagogues (agents improving breast milk) is ideal.”

Rasam is rich in thiamin, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C, and niacin, along with minerals such as potassium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, copper, and magnesium. So it’s not just a treat to your taste buds but should also be included in your diet for balanced nutrients, she said, adding that fenugreek seeds are an excellent herbal galactagogue or agent that helps improve milk supply in lactating women.

The main focus after delivery, whether it is normal or caesarean, is for the mother to recover properly and subsequently pay attention to their breastfeeding needs, added Dr Singh.

Disha Madan shares her postpartum secrets Exercise and healthy lifestyle choices help get the most out of your diet. (Source: Instagram,/@disha.madan)

Bhakti Kapoor, a nutritionist, wellness consultant, and founder of Healthy High in Mumbai, added that ghee promotes metabolism, reduces cravings, and supports good digestion. Ghee, rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, boosts metabolism, facilitating fat breakdown and aiding fat reduction. Ghee’s unique composition allows efficient conversion to energy, supporting weight-loss efforts.

Post-pregnancy demands an influx of essential nutrients to restore equilibrium. Ghee enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins such as D, A, E, and K. These vitamins support bone health, bolster the immune system, and regulate hormone balance. “However, moderation is key. Including ghee as part of a balanced diet, alongside exercise and healthy lifestyle choices, ensures you harness its benefits fully,” Kapoor said.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Roli Banthia, consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, shared a list of dietary habits that new mothers must keep in mind:

Lean proteins: Incorporate sources such as poultry, fish, lean meats, eggs, and legumes to aid in tissue repair and muscle recovery.

Fruits and vegetables: Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, these foods provide antioxidants and fibre, supporting overall health and digestion.

ALSO READ | Diet diary: The spicy bitter medicinal seed

Whole grains: Opt for whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats to boost energy and support regular bowel movements.

Story continues below this ad

Healthy fats: Include sources such as avocados, nuts, and olive oil to support brain health and hormone production.

Hydration: Adequate water intake is vital for maintaining hydration, especially if breastfeeding. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
The eight-legged imposter: How Myrmarachne perfected the art of the con
spider
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Archana Parmeet relationship
Hardik Pandya gets inked for Valentine Mahieka Sharma; tattoo artist says it ‘captures their chemistry’
Hardik Pandya tattoo for Valentine Mahieka Sharma
Advertisement

Photos

valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
India-Pakistan match: Neutral Colombo ready for cricket, some rain, but clarity on handshakes awaited 
Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah vs Sahibzada Farhan, Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Afridi and other key matchups that will decide India vs Pakistan
From Bumrah vs Farhan, Kishan vs Afridi, the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will not be short on sub-plots in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
Why AI chatbots change their answers when you ask 'Are you sure?'
AI chatbots often revise their answers when challenged, a behaviour researchers call “sycophancy.”
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Beyond plain water: Why Banita Sandhu swears by consuming electrolytes, 'especially before my period'
electrolyte
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
A 10-month-old girl’s final gift: Baby Alin becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, giving hope to others
The liver will be transplanted into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital
Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement