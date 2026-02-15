Disha Madan shares her well-kept postpartum diet secrets: ‘A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa…’

The postpartum period is an exciting yet daunting experience for new mothers. Choosing the right diet can help promote healing and maintain energy during this time. For South Indian actor Disha Madan, postpartum was an exciting phase of life, one she genuinely looked forward to, thanks to the delicious food she got to eat. In a recent conversation, she spilt the beans on everything she ate after giving birth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“My mom was really strict on my diet. I was like, ‘I want to have the babies really quick, but I wanted to come back to shape. So you do everything that you do, I will follow you like a very good student.’ I had a great balanced diet for postpartum, a lot of pepper rasam, and sabaki soppu. These are the things that I used to eat,” she told Curly Tales, adding, “A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa. It’s very yummy. On a general day-to-day basis, you would not eat so much because it is very heating for the body, but I enjoyed my postpartum diet.”