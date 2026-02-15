Disha Madan shares her well-kept postpartum diet secrets: ‘A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The postpartum period is an exciting yet daunting experience for new mothers. Choosing the right diet can help promote healing and maintain energy during this time. For South Indian actor Disha Madan, postpartum was an exciting phase of life, one she genuinely looked forward to, thanks to the delicious food she got to eat. In a recent conversation, she spilt the beans on everything she ate after giving birth.
“My mom was really strict on my diet. I was like, ‘I want to have the babies really quick, but I wanted to come back to shape. So you do everything that you do, I will follow you like a very good student.’ I had a great balanced diet for postpartum, a lot of pepper rasam, and sabaki soppu. These are the things that I used to eat,” she told Curly Tales, adding, “A lot of ghee, nice salty food, menthe dosa. It’s very yummy. On a general day-to-day basis, you would not eat so much because it is very heating for the body, but I enjoyed my postpartum diet.”
According to Dr Anjana Singh, director & HOD, obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, a well-balanced postnatal diet with extra 500 calories, i.e. 1800 to 2200 kcal per day — rich in proteins, vitamins, calcium and fluids, low-fat dairy products, veggies, fruits and high-fibre carbohydrates, and galactagogues (agents improving breast milk) is ideal.”
Rasam is rich in thiamin, folic acid, vitamin A, vitamin C, and niacin, along with minerals such as potassium, iron, calcium, zinc, selenium, copper, and magnesium. So it’s not just a treat to your taste buds but should also be included in your diet for balanced nutrients, she said, adding that fenugreek seeds are an excellent herbal galactagogue or agent that helps improve milk supply in lactating women.
The main focus after delivery, whether it is normal or caesarean, is for the mother to recover properly and subsequently pay attention to their breastfeeding needs, added Dr Singh.
Bhakti Kapoor, a nutritionist, wellness consultant, and founder of Healthy High in Mumbai, added that ghee promotes metabolism, reduces cravings, and supports good digestion. Ghee, rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, boosts metabolism, facilitating fat breakdown and aiding fat reduction. Ghee’s unique composition allows efficient conversion to energy, supporting weight-loss efforts.
Post-pregnancy demands an influx of essential nutrients to restore equilibrium. Ghee enhances the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins such as D, A, E, and K. These vitamins support bone health, bolster the immune system, and regulate hormone balance. “However, moderation is key. Including ghee as part of a balanced diet, alongside exercise and healthy lifestyle choices, ensures you harness its benefits fully,” Kapoor said.
Dr Roli Banthia, consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, shared a list of dietary habits that new mothers must keep in mind:
Lean proteins: Incorporate sources such as poultry, fish, lean meats, eggs, and legumes to aid in tissue repair and muscle recovery.
Fruits and vegetables: Rich in essential vitamins and minerals, these foods provide antioxidants and fibre, supporting overall health and digestion.
Whole grains: Opt for whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats to boost energy and support regular bowel movements.
Healthy fats: Include sources such as avocados, nuts, and olive oil to support brain health and hormone production.
Hydration: Adequate water intake is vital for maintaining hydration, especially if breastfeeding. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
