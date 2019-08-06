Discontinuing statins can increase cardiovascular risks in those above 75 years

Statins, or a group of drugs which help in reducing the levels of cholesterol in blood, are known for mitigating risks of cardiovascular disease. While it was also widely believed that the risk entailed by the drug might override its benefits in those above the age of 75 years, a new research suggests that discontinuing the drug is not the most plausible option.

According to a New York Times report, the retrospective study which was published in the European Heart Journal, examined 120,173 people, who had turned 75 while taking statins and had not suffered from any heart problems. Over the course of two years, 5,396 were hospitalised for cardiovascular disease while 17,204 had stopped their pills for different reasons. When they were compared with those who went on with their medication, a sharp 46 per cent increased the risk for cardiovascular problems like a heart attack or heart failure was recorded.

There was also a 26 per cent increased risk for stroke. The same report also informs that the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association offer no recommendation on statins for people over 75, except advising how the decision should be mutual and shared between the doctor and their patient.

Dr Joël Coste, senior author and an epidemiologist at the Hôpital Cochin in Paris admitted that the ongoing trial was random and that the results will not be available till 2020, or even later. “In the meanwhile this study provides further reasons to continue statins over 75.”