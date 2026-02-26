‘Roz ki chai band kardo’: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar share health update after surgery to remove 13mm cyst; oncologists weigh in

Recovering from a major illness is rarely a straight path. Recently, actor Dipika Kakar experienced another health setback months after undergoing treatment for stage 2 liver cancer. In June 2025, she had tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. After that, this week, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, announced on his YouTube channel that she had developed a 13mm cyst in her stomach and had to be hospitalised again for surgery.

In another update shared on the channel yesterday, Ibrahim shared updates about her condition and recovery, documenting the journey and informing well-wishers. In a recent update, Dipika appeared smiling as her family, including their son Ruhaan, visited her in the hospital. Shoaib was seen feeding her juice and food, and helping her walk and sit upright as she recovered.

While speaking from her hospital bed, Dipika shared that her pain was “much lesser” now, though she admitted that the discomfort after the anaesthesia wore off “was quite a lot.” She added that seeing her family and her son made her forget about the pain. The couple also mentioned that she would likely be discharged within a day. During the conversation, Shoaib gently reminded her about making certain lifestyle adjustments during her post-operative recovery. “Bahut fans ne message aur comment bhi kia, roz ki chai band kardo, kam karni hogi, haina,” he said, suggesting she cut down on daily consumption of tea. Dipika responded reassuringly, “Kardungi bhai (I will do it).”

The couple had celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on February 22, shortly before this hospital admission. As they returned home after breaking their fast with iftar, the focus shifted toward healing and recovery. While this story highlights the importance of staying strong and family support, it also raises broader questions about post-cancer recovery, managing complications like cysts, pain after anaesthesia, and the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes after major surgery. To better understand these aspects, we spoke with a few health experts.

How serious can cyst development be?

Dr Amit Rastogi, chairman – Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery at PSRI Hospital, tells indianexpress.com, “After tumour-removal surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, patients should monitor for complications such as infection, bleeding, bile leakage, abdominal fluid buildup, and reduced liver function. Fatigue and digestive disturbances are also common during recovery. Any persistent fever, severe abdominal pain, or swelling should be reported immediately.”

Dr Fahad Afzal, consultant oncologist at Saifee Hospital, adds, “Liver cysts may sometimes be detected during follow-up scans. In the majority of cases, these cysts are benign and related to fluid collections or normal healing after surgery. Most are harmless and require only observation.”

However, Dr Afzal adds that if a cyst increases in size, causes persistent pain, or shows suspicious features on imaging, “further evaluation is necessary to rule out infection or disease recurrence.” While cyst development is usually not serious, it should always be assessed carefully by the treating team.

Story continues below this ad

What causes post-anaesthesia pain surge, and how is it typically managed?

Dr Raman Narang, medical oncologist, MOC, Cancer Care and Research Centre, Lajpat Nagar, says, “It is common for patients to feel minimal pain immediately after surgery due to anaesthesia and strong pain medicines given during the procedure.”

Once the anaesthesia wears off, he explains that the body’s natural inflammatory response to tissue injury becomes more noticeable, leading to a surge in pain. “This is expected and is managed using a combination of painkillers, sometimes nerve blocks, and gradual mobilisation to prevent stiffness and complications,” reveals Dr Narang.

In the post-operative recovery phase, what lifestyle changes are medically recommended?

After liver surgery, Dr Rastogi mentions that maintaining “a balanced diet rich in lean protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is essential to support tissue repair.”

During recovery, the liver needs time to regenerate. Dr Narang stresses that patients are advised to avoid alcohol completely, and limit excessive caffeine if it worsens acidity or sleep.

Story continues below this ad

Excessive tea consumption should be reduced, Dr Afzal notes, especially in the Indian context, where strong tea intake is common. “High tea consumption can interfere with iron absorption and may contribute to acidity. Limiting intake to one or two mild cups per day is generally considered reasonable.”

In addition, he says that adequate sleep, gentle physical activity such as walking, and a gradual return to routine activities help rebuild strength. “Patients should avoid unverified supplements or herbal medications, as some may harm the liver. Regular follow-ups with the medical team remain essential to ensure safe recovery and long-term liver health,” concludes Dr Afzal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.