‘Body ko balance karke chalna padta hai’, says Dipika Kakar on Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog: ‘Some days, energy drops’

Dipika Kakar, currently recovering from a recent cancer recurrence, is focusing on taking things one day at a time. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, recently shared an update on her condition during his latest YouTube vlog, “Some days are really energetic, and she feels alright. But then some days, energy drops.”

Dipika, who underwent treatment for a 13mm cyst following a previous surgery to remove a tennis ball-sized liver tumour (stage 2 liver cancer) in 2025, added, “I think it is just your body. I can’t predict much. Only when I wake up can I understand how my body is functioning…every two hours. I was fine today. I went out shopping. But now, I am tired. Now, I won’t do anything. Toh mujhe meri body ko balance karke chalna padta hai (I have to balance my body). I am not going anywhere much.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Admitting that the actor’s statement reflects a practical reality, Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said, “After recovery, the goal is not perfection but stability—finding a rhythm the body can maintain comfortably. Balance means respecting the body’s limits while steadily working to regain strength. Small, consistent efforts are much more effective than extreme measures, especially after a significant health event.”

In a recovery phase, balance becomes even more crucial. It means giving the body enough time and support to heal while gradually returning to normal activity. “After procedures like cyst removal or major surgery, the body is already under stress. Pushing too hard, whether through activity, irregular meals, or lack of rest, can slow down healing. Balance here means having structured routines, adequate nutrition, and careful physical movement without overdoing it,” said Dr Mule.

You should follow a routine (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) You should follow a routine (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

How should diet and activity be managed during such recovery?

The focus should be on steady, nourishing intake instead of restrictive or extreme diets. “Meals should be timely, rich in protein, and easy to digest to help tissue repair. Staying hydrated is equally important. For activity, movement should be gradual, starting with light walking and slowly increasing based on tolerance. Sudden intense workouts or long periods of inactivity can both be counterproductive,” said Dr Mule.

How does imbalance show up during recovery?

The signs may include constant fatigue, poor appetite, disturbed sleep, or delayed wound healing. “Some might also experience digestive discomfort or fluctuating energy levels. These signals indicate that the body is either being pushed too hard or not getting enough support. Listening to these signals and adjusting routines accordingly is important,” noted Dr Mule.

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Why is consistency more important than quick fixes in such cases?

Recovery is not a short-term process, emphasised Dr Mule.

“Quick fixes, like drastic diet changes or rushing back to full activity, can cause more harm than good. The body responds better to a consistent routine that includes balanced meals, enough rest, and gradual physical activity. This approach helps restore strength without putting extra strain on healing tissues.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.