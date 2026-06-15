Dipika Kakar immunotherapy: Experts explain her treatment experience amid liver cancer battle

Television actor Dipika Kakar has been sharing regular updates about her ongoing treatment for liver cancer, while her family simultaneously deals with another medical crisis. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, recently revealed that his father suffered a brain haemorrhage and remains hospitalised, making it an especially difficult period for the family. Amid these challenges, the couple has spoken openly about the physical and emotional demands of serious illness, caregiving, and recovery.

In a recent YouTube vlog, Dipika discussed her experience after undergoing her first immunotherapy session. She said, “The last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

However, she noted that some symptoms followed the treatment. “When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine. Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumour markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer,” she shared. Dipika also highlighted the emotional strain on her family, saying, “We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it.”

Reflecting on the challenges of balancing treatment and family responsibilities, she added, “When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well.”

Providing an update on the treatment plan, Shoaib Ibrahim said, “Dipika’s next immunotherapy is on 2nd July, and before that she will have blood tests where we will find out how much the first session has worked. Accordingly, the course of further treatment will be decided.”

To understand more, we spoke with experts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Common side effects after initial immunotherapy sessions

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Common early side effects of immunotherapy include fatigue, mild fever, body aches, joint pain, chills, headache, and local discomfort around the infusion site. These symptoms generally reflect immune system activation and are often mild to moderate in severity.”

Dr Tapan Singh Chauhan, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Artemis Hospitals, adds, “Patients are told to seek immediate medical attention if they develop a persistent high fever, severe breathing problems, chest pain, severe diarrhoea, confusion, severe skin reactions and sudden weakness. Early reporting of unusual symptoms is important because immunotherapy can sometimes trigger inflammation in healthy organs such as the lungs, liver, intestines and endocrine glands.”

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Why patients respond differently to immunotherapy

According to Dr Reddy, fatigue is one of the most frequently reported side effects of immunotherapy, while mild fever and general body aches can also occur, particularly during the initial treatment cycles. “However, severe back pain should always be evaluated in the context of the patient’s underlying cancer, disease burden, treatment history, and overall health status, as it may not necessarily be related to immunotherapy alone.”

Dr Reddy states that factors such as “the type and stage of cancer, the specific immunotherapy drug being used, pre-existing medical conditions, overall immune function, genetic factors, and concurrent treatments all influence how a patient experiences both the benefits and side effects of treatment.” This variability is why close monitoring during the early phases of therapy is essential.

Concurring, Dr Chauhan states that the effects of immunotherapy will vary from patient to patient. “The type of cancer, stage of disease, overall health, age, genetic makeup, immune system function and previous treatments can affect treatment effectiveness and side effects. Some patients will have few symptoms, others may have more pronounced immune-related reactions that require close monitoring.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.