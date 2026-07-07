‘Energy thodi si down rehti hai’: Dipika Kakar recovers after infusion therapy

Actor Dipika Kakar recently visited the hospital for an infusion as part of her ongoing treatment for liver cancer, with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim sharing updates through a YouTube vlog. Giving viewers a glimpse into the day, Shoaib said, “Baj raha hai 9.47 aur ho gaya hai infusion done… Ab chalte hain ghar. Best part hai ki humein raat mein yahan rukna nahi pada hai… Abhi Ruhaan ke paas pahunch jayenge… Saade 11 baje hum pahunch jayenge ghar. Isliye morning wala slot hai ki 8 baje wala ho gaya na, traffic bhi nahi milega, aur jaldi ghar pahunch jayenge. Raat ko Ruhaan se milte hain abhi.” (It’s 9:47, and the infusion is done. Now we’re heading home. The best part is that we didn’t have to stay overnight at the hospital… We’ll reach Ruhaan soon. We’ll be home by around 11:30 pm. That’s why the morning slot is better, because we avoid traffic and get home sooner. We’ll meet Ruhaan tonight.)

While the vlog largely focused on family moments after returning home, Shoaib also shared how Dipika was feeling following the procedure. He said, “Isko do din pehle hua, iska infusion ho gaya hai, toh thoda sa ek do din ye lazy si, energy thodi si down rehti hai. Din mein aaram kar rahi hai aur Ruhaan saath mein time pass kar raha hai. Mamma ka hai na?” (She had her infusion two days ago, so for a day or two, she feels a little lazy, and her energy remains low. She’s resting during the day while Ruhaan is spending time with her. He’s with his mamma, right?)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The vlog also captured the family’s efforts to maintain a cheerful atmosphere during Dipika’s recovery. Shoaib reflected on how lively the house had become with their son Ruhaan growing up, saying, “Mashallah isko aise ghar mein cycle chalate hue dekh aisa lagta hai kitni jaldi ye waqt beet gaya. Teen saal ka ho gaya. Lagta hai abhi chhota sa tha, god mein uthate the, chal nahi paata tha aur ab dekho.” (Seeing him ride his cycle around the house makes me realise how quickly time has passed. He’s now three years old. It feels like just yesterday we carried him in our arms because he couldn’t even walk.) He also expressed hope that the family would soon be able to spend time together again, adding, “Ab aaj humein lag raha hai… Inshallah hum koshish karte hain ki sab baith ke saath mein ho sake. Hamara har baar ka yahi intention hai na ki sab log baith ke saath mein ho.” (Now we’re hopeful… Inshallah, we’ll try so that everyone can sit together again. That’s always our intention.)

Dipika’s treatment raises broader questions about what infusion therapy involves, why some patients require it, what side effects are common, and how people can support recovery while managing family and daily responsibilities.

When is infusion therapy needed?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Infusion therapy is often chosen when a patient requires precise dosing over a sustained period or when the body’s condition makes oral treatment ineffective or unsafe. It is commonly used to administer medications such as biologics, immunoglobulins, electrolyte replacements, and nutritional support in selected patients.”

“Unlike oral medications, which must pass through the digestive system, infusion therapy bypasses the gut, making it more effective when rapid or controlled drug delivery is needed,” explains Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adding that compared to a regular injection, “an infusion is administered slowly over a longer duration,” allowing larger volumes of medication or fluids to be given safely while reducing the risk of adverse reactions.

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Recovering after an infusion

Click on a topic below to learn what to expect after an infusion: 😴 Is fatigue after an infusion normal? Post-infusion fatigue can occur because the body is already under physiological stress from illness and treatment. In some cases, temporary changes in blood pressure, fluid balance, or the body’s immune response to the medication may contribute to a feeling of weakness. ⏳ How long does it usually last? Most people recover with adequate rest and resume their usual activities within 24 to 48 hours, although this varies depending on the condition being treated. ⚠️ What precautions should you take? Avoid driving long distances or making important decisions immediately after an infusion if you feel lightheaded or unusually tired. Monitor for any delayed symptoms and keep all follow-up appointments. Story continues below this ad

Balancing recovery with work and family

Dr Reddy suggests that patients should prioritise energy conservation rather than trying to maintain their usual pace. “Planning demanding tasks on days when treatment is not scheduled, breaking household responsibilities into smaller, manageable activities, and incorporating short rest periods throughout the day can help prevent exhaustion. It is also important to recognise that recovery is not always linear.”

“Maintaining good nutrition, staying hydrated, and following medication schedules are equally important. It is also helpful to communicate openly with employers and caregivers about temporary limitations. Listening to the body’s signals and gradually returning to routine activities, instead of pushing through exhaustion, promotes better recovery and reduces the risk of complications,” concludes Dr Hiremath.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.