A forgotten disease returns: Why Diphtheria is resurfacing in 2026 and what you need to know about the new indigenous Td vaccine

After decades of being largely under control, diphtheria — a serious but vaccine-preventable disease — is making an unexpected return in parts of Australia.

Health officials have reported outbreaks across the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with numbers steadily rising over recent months. According to the latest data mentioned by The Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre, 17 cases of respiratory diphtheria have been recorded in the Northern Territory since March 23, 2026, along with 60 cases of cutaneous diphtheria since May 2025. In the Kimberly region of Western Australia, cases have already been reported this year.

The resurgence is particularly striking given that diphtheria had been rare in Australia since the 1950s, following widespread vaccination efforts that began in the 1930s.