Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Here’s why dim sums are among the healthiest options when eating out

"Dim sums are bite-sized, high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and are steamed," said nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Steamed foods are the healthiest and most versatile. (Photo: Pixabay)

It is really difficult to not give in to the temptations of devouring the mouthwatering but often unhealthy delicacies when we are out. From cheesy pizzas to fried snacks, options are aplenty and there is always a turf going on between the heart and mind. If you, too, have found yourself in a dilemma about what to eat when you are not at home, we have got you covered. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently took to Instagram to suggest a dish that you can relish guilt-free.

She revealed that dim sums are among the healthiest eating-out options. Explaining the reason, the nutritionist mentioned that these are generally bite-sized, high in protein, low in carbohydrates, and steamed.

According to Makhija, steamed foods are the healthiest and most versatile. “This process helps retain vitamins and minerals,” she said, on the benefits of steaming.

“A lot of vitamins and minerals found in vegetables are lost when cooked using conventional methods. Hot steam used for cooking does require the food to come in contact with water, as it would when boiling, or with cooking oils and fats, as it would when frying. Steaming, in fact, enhances vitamins such as vitamin B, thiamine, niacin, vitamin C, etc. Additionally, minerals such as potassium, calcium, phosphorous, and zinc are retained,” she explained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Makhija (@poojamakhija)

 

Also, when food is steamed, there is no need for oil, which is regularly used when frying. Foods prepared using the steaming method would, therefore, have less amount of oil/fat than the foods which have been cooked in oil.

“Since steaming softens the fibres of vegetables and fruits, it makes the food easily digestible and our body can absorb all that nutritional goodness more easily,” she concluded.

