Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he applies neem and mustard oil in his belly button every night

Satluj actor Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that he carries neem and mustard oil in his bag. “I put this in my belly button every night. This helps me a lot. Everything is connected to your belly button. It is very important to nurture it,” said Dosanjh in a rapid-fire interview with Vogue.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said applying oils to the navel is a traditional practice followed in many households, but there is very limited scientific evidence to suggest that it offers significant health or skin benefits through absorption from the belly button. “The skin around the navel acts as a barrier and does not function as a special pathway for delivering nutrients or medicinal compounds to the rest of the body. However, if someone enjoys the ritual and it does not cause irritation, it is generally harmless,” said Dr Nakhawa.