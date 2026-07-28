Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he applies neem and mustard oil in his belly button every night

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Satluj actor Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that he carries neem and mustard oil in his bag. “I put this in my belly button every night. This helps me a lot. Everything is connected to your belly button. It is very important to nurture it,” said Dosanjh in a rapid-fire interview with Vogue.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said applying oils to the navel is a traditional practice followed in many households, but there is very limited scientific evidence to suggest that it offers significant health or skin benefits through absorption from the belly button. “The skin around the navel acts as a barrier and does not function as a special pathway for delivering nutrients or medicinal compounds to the rest of the body. However, if someone enjoys the ritual and it does not cause irritation, it is generally harmless,” said Dr Nakhawa.
Can neem oil or mustard oil provide any benefits when applied to the navel area?
Both oils have properties that may benefit the skin locally. “Neem oil is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, while mustard oil contains antioxidants and can help reduce dryness by acting as an emollient. If applied to healthy skin, these oils may help moisturise the area and support the skin barrier. However, any benefit is likely to remain limited to the skin surface where the oil is applied,” said Dr Nakhawa.
Are there any risks associated with this trend?
Dr Nakhawa mentioned that natural does not always mean risk-free. “Neem oil can sometimes trigger allergic reactions, redness, itching or irritation, especially in people with sensitive skin. Mustard oil may also cause skin irritation or contact dermatitis in some individuals. Applying oils to an unclean navel can trap dirt, sweat and moisture, creating an environment that may encourage bacterial or fungal growth. Anyone experiencing discomfort, rashes or persistent itching should discontinue use and seek medical advice,” said Dr Nakhawa.
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Can applying oil to the navel improve skin health, digestion or overall wellness as claimed on social media?
Many claims circulating online are based on traditional beliefs rather than scientific evidence.
“There is currently no reliable research showing that applying neem oil, mustard oil or any other oil to the navel can improve digestion, boost immunity, balance hormones or enhance overall wellness. Good skin health is more effectively supported through a balanced diet, adequate hydration, sun protection and a suitable skincare routine. While such practices may offer a sense of relaxation or self-care, they should not be viewed as a substitute for evidence-based health measures,” said Dr Nakhawa.