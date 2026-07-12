Why Diljit Dosanjh wakes up hours before work: ‘Even if my shoot’s call time is at 6 am…’

Diljit Dosanjh says that he likes to spend the first 3 hours of the day by himself: “Even if my shoot’s call time is at 6 am, I wake up so that I get 3 hours to myself. Whether I do yoga, sit in silence, go to the gym, take a shower, eat or drink something — it’s me time,” the Punjabi singer shared during a recent Instagram live session.

Dr Brunda M S, Sr. Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that many successful people believe that the first few hours of the morning should be reserved for themselves because this quiet time helps them care for their mind and body before the demands of work begin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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How does that help?

According to her, working professionals can benefit in the same way because activities like yoga, meditation, stretching, reading, journaling, deep breathing, or simply sitting in silence reduce stress, improve focus, increase energy, build emotional balance, and create a positive mindset. This helps them handle meetings, deadlines, and challenges with greater confidence and calmness throughout the day.

Dr Brunda believes starting the day with self-care also shows that personal health is as important as career success because people who regularly invest time in themselves are more likely to make better decisions: stay patient with colleagues, think clearly, communicate effectively, avoid burnout, maintain healthy habits, and enjoy a better balance between work and personal life.

On the other hand, those who rush into work without taking time for themselves often feel stressed, distracted, and tired for the rest of the day.

What should your ideal morning routine look like?

Dr Brunda says that an ideal morning routine does not have to last three hours; because even 60 to 90 minutes can make a big difference.

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She suggests that people should wake up at a fixed time, drink water, avoid checking their phone immediately, practise meditation or prayer, do yoga or light exercise, take a short walk if possible, and eat a healthy breakfast.

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“This should be followed by reviewing their priorities for the day, so that you can begin work with a fresh mind, clear purpose, and renewed energy,” she said, adding that following a simple routine every day is more important than trying to follow a perfect routine once in a while.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.