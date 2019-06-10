Digestive problems that hamper weight loss

How often have you questioned your diet when there is no significant change in your weight? If you are someone who is trying to shed kilos and are following a certain diet, you must be aware of how much effort it takes to curb the cravings. At times, there are other factors that may affect the extra inches around the tummy too. You may do anything to get in a desirable state but if your digestive enzymes have a mind of its own, then things get tough.

Advertising

Poor digestion would mean that the body is finding it hard to break down the foods, hampering the process of digestion. Once the process is distributed, the nutrients from the body are not optimally utilised which severely affect our body’s metabolism.

Here are a few digestion problems that might have altered your weight loss regime.

Constipation

Due to lack of fibre-rich food, constipation gets in the way of weight loss. Therefore, at least 25 to 30g of fibre is recommended to be included in your regular diet along with two to three litres of water every day.

Crohn’s disease

Advertising

It is an incurable chronic inflammatory condition that is caused due to smaller appetite and excessive weight loss are common symptoms of Crohn’s disease. It causes inflammation of your digestive tract, which can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhoea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. This health problem can’t be cured with home remedies and it is recommended to consult a doctor.

Bacterial imbalance

This might sound totally gross, but bowels contain both good and bad bacteria. The good ones play a crucial role in overall health by reducing inflammation and keeping weight in check. For instance, bad bacteria can produce methane gas which slows down metabolism and affects your insulin and leptin resistance both of which help regulate hunger and satiety.

Acid reflux disease

It is basically gastroesophageal reflux disorder where the patient feels a painful burning sensation in the lower chest. As the stomach acid rises in your oesophagus, this burning takes a toll on your diet routine. Eating comfy food brings relief temporarily as the food and saliva neutralise the acid for a while. But can also get sucked into a dangerous cycle of overeating that leads to weight gain.